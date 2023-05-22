Mainland Regional High School’s Daniel Herzchel and Egg Harbor Township’s Juliana Duggan, both freshmen, won the Cape-Atlantic League Golf Championships at Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield on Monday.

Herzchel won a two-hole playoff against Absegami’s Owen Doyle for the boys title after both golfers shot a seven-over-par 77.

Duggan scored an 87 and won the girls title by four strokes over defending champion Isabella Ruzzo of Mainland.

Dylan Guercioni of Cedar Creek and Anthony Smoaks of Absegami tied for third in the boys tournament at 78 apiece. Mainland’s Luke Tappeiner and Anthony Galinus of St. Augustine Prep finished tied at 79. Twenty-eight boys competed in the tournament.

EHT’s Olivia Nehmad finished third in the girls tournament at 92, and Cassandra Hughes of Absegami shot 93 for fourth. The tournament had eight girls.

The boys playoff was on holes 1 and 2, both par-4s.

“It feels good (to win the CAL title),” said Herzchel, a 15-year-old Linwood resident. "I felt the pressure the first few holes, but then I settled into like a groove. I shot 36 on the front and ended up shooting 77. In the playoff, Owen Doyle and I were pretty nervous. We both made par on the first hole, and I was able to win on the second hole with a birdie."

Herzchel made a great tee shot on the second playoff hole, and it led to the win.

“I think the (second) hole was like 320, and with my tee shot I was like 10 yards in front of (the green). I just had a little chip shot that made like 3 feet (away) and I made the putt. It was a big win. Owen played well too.”

Mainland coach Andre Clements said Herzchel put in the work prior to the season, during the season and in the offseason.

“It was definitely exciting, a big win for him,” said Clements. “Congratulations to Daniel and to Owen.

“Daniel has a good sense of humor, he likes to have fun. But when he’s on the course, he goes about his business.”

Duggan shot 43 on the front nine and 44 on the back nine.

"It feels great (to be the CAL champion),” said Duggan, a 15-year-old EHT resident. “I have been waiting to come to high school and have such an amazing team to support me through everything. It feels amazing.

“I was focused on staying calm throughout the day. I was focusing mostly on my putting and my short game because that’s really where the points are for me.”

EHT coach Phil Maturi said Duggan had high expectations coming into the season.

“She’s been working hard all season,” Maturi said. “She’s been around the game her whole life, and she has been playing well. We’re proud of her performance.

“I think she got off to a bit of a slow start today. She struggled some on the par-5s, but she kind of made up for it elsewhere. She kept herself in play and she did well.”