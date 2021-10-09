Freshman Sofia Day runs fastest time, lead Mainland girls to team title

Sofia Day and Zeb Hinker put together impressive performances Saturday at South Jersey Track Coaches Association at Gloucester County DREAM Park.
Day, a freshman at Mainland Regional High School, won the girls Division II title in 18 minutes, 32.33 seconds, which was the fastest time of the event across all three divisions. Her finish in the 3.1-mile course led the Mustangs to the Division II team title.
Hinker captured the Division I boys title. The Lower Cape May Regional High School runner also finished overall in 15:58.56.
The Mainland girls outscored Winslow Township 20-37 to win the team title. The Mustangs placed three runner in the top five and four in the top 10.
For Mainland, Gillian Lovett was second in the division and fourth overall in 19:20.03. Claudia Booth (20:39.19) and Chloe Malone (21:19.11) were fifth and ninth in the division, respectively.
Southern Regional Mia Mastrogiovanni (20:15.02) in division III. Wildwood’s Macie McMcracken (20:22.04) finished third in Division I.
Boys cross country
Cedar Creek 19, ACIT 37
1. Dalton Culleny CC 16:59; 2 Winterbottom, Matt CC 17:11; 3. Justin Cartwright CC 18:15; 4. TJ Ackerman CC 18:32; 5. Joe Spilker ACIT 18:47; 6. Bryce Ballard ACIT 19:20; 7. Shawn Tamanini ACIT 19:50; 8. Evan Hendrickson ACIT 19:59;b 9. Jake Nowalsky CC 20:05 10. Than Butterhof CC 20:08.
Girls cross country
Cedar Creek 18-43, Our Lady of Mercy 43; Cedar Creek 15-ACIT 50; Our Lady of Mercy 24, ACIT 31
1. Megan Winterbottom, CC 21:10; 2. Alexis Sears CC 21:16; 3. Riley Lerner CC 21:24; 4. Nina Ceccanecchio OLMA 22:10; 5. Logan Roesch CC 22:11; 6. Siena Marsico OLMA 22:36; 7. Abegail Clapp CC 22:46; 8. Leah Denmead CC 23:20; 9. Mia McColl CC 23:32; 10. Sam Keough CC 23:34; 11. Alissa Taylor ACIT 23:38; 12. Hailea Anderson OLMA 23:53; 13. Jillian Robles CC 24:02; 14. Sarah Flanagan, Sarah CC 24:12; 15. Mariyah Ware ACIT 24:40
Contact Patrick Mulranen:
609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.