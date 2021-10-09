Freshman Sofia Day runs fastest time, lead Mainland girls to team title

Sofia Day and Zeb Hinker put together impressive performances Saturday at South Jersey Track Coaches Association at Gloucester County DREAM Park.

Day, a freshman at Mainland Regional High School, won the girls Division II title in 18 minutes, 32.33 seconds, which was the fastest time of the event across all three divisions. Her finish in the 3.1-mile course led the Mustangs to the Division II team title.

Hinker captured the Division I boys title. The Lower Cape May Regional High School runner also finished overall in 15:58.56.

The Mainland girls outscored Winslow Township 20-37 to win the team title. The Mustangs placed three runner in the top five and four in the top 10.

For Mainland, Gillian Lovett was second in the division and fourth overall in 19:20.03. Claudia Booth (20:39.19) and Chloe Malone (21:19.11) were fifth and ninth in the division, respectively.

Southern Regional Mia Mastrogiovanni (20:15.02) in division III. Wildwood’s Macie McMcracken (20:22.04) finished third in Division I.

Boys cross country

Cedar Creek 19, ACIT 37