Freshman Reese Downey scores 21, Absegami snaps 3-game losing streak

Reese Downey scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Absegami High School girls basketball team to a 56-23 victory over Millville in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division game Thursday.
The win snaps a three-game losing streak for the Braves (3-4).
Downey, a freshman, made three 3-pointers. Julia Hartman added 17 points, including four 3s. Gelasia Nurse scored nine. Jaidah Garrett added six points. Gianna Baldino (two) and Jackie Fortis (one) also scored for Absegami.
Brianne Edwards led the Thunderbolts (2-4) with eight points. Brooke Joslin scored six. Julianna Wilson (four), Aaniyah Street (three) and San’aa Doss (two) also scored for Millville.
Wildwood Catholic 58, Buena Reg. 14: Ava Vogdes scored a game-high 14 for the Crusaders (6-1). Kaci Mikulski scored 12. Kimmy Casiello added seven points. Zariah Walker scored six. Carly Murphy (five), Grace Murphy and Ella McCabe (four each) and Anastasia Bowman and Dani Shaw (three each) also scored for Wildwood Catholic.
The Crusaders led 37-5 at halftime.
Cami Johnson led the Chiefs (1-3) with six points. Karley Jacobs scored three. Jessica Perella and Adrianna Cortez each scored two. Mya Nicole scored one.
ACIT 42, Cape May Tech 27: Grace Speer scored a game-high 16 for the Red Hawks (2-3). Nataly Trinidad Lopez added 14 points, including four 3-pointers. Chayley Williams scored eight. Zion Stewart added four points.
ACIT led 26-12 at halftime.
Kennedy Campbell scored 12 for Cape May Tech (0-1). Isabella Schmucker scored 10. Alyssa Gery added five points.
Vineland 42, Cedar Creek 23: Samantha Jones scored a team-leading 18 and grabbed five rebounds for the Fighting Clan (4-3). Skylar Fowlkes added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Madison Fowlkes grabbed 10 rebounds and scored five. Egypt Owens finished with three steals, three rebounds and two points. Destiny Wallace grabbed five rebounds and scored four. Julissa Vincente added three points.
The Pirates fell to 0-3.
Boys Basketball
Wildwood 51, Gloucester Catholic 37: Junior Hans scored a game-high 20 points for the Warriors (5-2). Ernie Troiano scored 11 to go with three steals. Dom Troiano added a team-leading 11 rebounds and 10 points. Josh Vallese grabbed 10 rebounds and scored four. Jordan Fusik grabbed five rebounds to go with four points and four assists. Ryan Troiano grabbed six rebounds and scored two.
Wildwood led 23-8 at halftime.
RJ Mustaro led the Rams (3-4) with 11 points to go with six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Millville 45, Buena Reg. 29 (from Wednesday): Khalon Foster scored nine for the Thunderbolts (4-1). Jabbar Barriento added seven points. Jaden Merrill and Ta’Ron Haile each scored five. Raquan Ford and Donte Smith scored four each, Darian Handy scored three, and Kevin Rivera, Victor Cunningham and Calem Bowman each scored two.
Millville led 18-15 at halftime, but outscored Buena 14-2 in the third quarter.
JJ Gonzalez scored a game-high 12 for the Chiefs (2-4). Samir Garrison added six points. Dominic Caraballo (four), Kyle McKeon (three) and Michael Ernst and Jaden DelValle (two each) also scored for Buena.
Egg Harbor Twp. 65, Hammonton 56 (from Wednesday): Carlos Lopez scored a game-high 23 and made four 3-pointers to lead the undefeated Eagles (7-0). He added nine rebounds. DJ Germann scored 18 and grabbed seven rebounds. Anthony Colon grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds and scored 13.
Isaiah Glenn scored six and added seven rebounds. Jay-Nelly Reyes scored five to go with two rebounds.
Ocean City 58, Absegami 42 (from Wednesday): Sean Sakers scored 15 for the Red Raiders (4-2). Andrew Karayiannis added 13 points. Omero Chevere scored eight. Conor Muskett scored seven. Dylan Schlatter (five) and Riley Gunnels and Colin Randles (two each) also scored for Ocean City.
The game was tied 23-23 at halftime. Ocean City outscored Absegami 19-12 in the third quarter and 16-8 in the fourth.
Hassan Bey scored a game-high 16 for the Braves (3-2). Javon Brown scored 13, including two 3s. Vraj Sheth (four) and Emir Chambers (two) also scored for Absegami.
Ice hockey
Manalapan 3, Southern Reg. 0 (from Wednesday): Christian Pietromonaco scored twice for Manalapan (5-3). Robert Schweibinz scored once. Dominick Pearsall finished with two assists. John Fox made 31 saves for the shutout.
Kaitlyn Braun made 36 saves for the Rams (7-3).
Indoor track
Mainland Regional High School runners Isabelle Vandenberg, Rayna Molina, Eva Morrison and Emma Smith finished first in the girls shuttle hurdle relay in 35.54 seconds at the South Jersey Track Coaches Association’s Winter Meet II on Dec. 27.
The event was at Bennett Center in Toms River.
The winning time qualified them for the New Balance Indoor Track and Field Nationals on March 12 at the Armory Track & Field Center in New York.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.