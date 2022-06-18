Franklin Simms, Leah Howard, Austin Hudak have big days at Meet of Champions

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — Franklin Simms surprised everyone but himself Saturday afternoon.

The St. Augustine Prep senior threw a personal-best 191 feet, 11 inches to finish third in a talented discus field at the outdoor track and field Meet of Champions in Somerset County. Daniel Mikay, of Demarest, won with a throw of 196-5.

“From the beginning, I knew what I was capable of,” Simms said. “Everyone else may be surprised, but I knew what I was capable of.”

Simms’ previous personal best was the 167-6 he threw to win the Cape-Atlantic League championship last month. He threw in the first flight Saturday. The top-seeded throwers threw in the third flight.

“That put a chip on my shoulder,” he said. “I’m not used to being in the first flight.”

Simms’ performance was one of several standout efforts by local athletes Saturday. The meet was held at Franklin High School in sunny but windy conditions. Austin Hudak, of Hammonton, and Leah Howard, of Millville, each finished second in the boys and girls javelin events.

Simms also excelled at running back and linebacker for the Hermits' football team. He will play football at Wagner College, an NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision team.

Saturday was easily the highlight of Simms' track and field career. He traveled more than two hours to Franklin from his Mays Landing home.

“I had to do something,” he said, “to make it worthwhile coming out here.”

Simms got everyone’s attention around the circle with a 190-3 throw on his second attempt.

Simms said he had trouble with fouling all season, but he found a good rhythm at practice last Thursday.

“I worked on my footwork,” he said, “so I wouldn’t fall out of the circle. I told myself if I had a good practice, I was going to do well in this meet today.”

The 191-11 came on his first throw of the finals. It’s the third best throw in CAL history behind Braheme Days, of Bridgeton (199-6), and James Plummer, of Egg Harbor Township (197-0.25), both of which happened in 2013.

“I don’t think it came from anywhere because it was always in there,” Simms said of his performance. “I’m feeling pretty good about myself.”

Hudak places second

Before his final javelin throw Saturday, Hudak took a moment to reflect.

“Before that throw,” the Hammonton senior said, “I realized it was my last one in this uniform.”

Hudak finished second with a throw of 184-11. Robert Paneque, of Jackson Memorial, won with a distance of 189-9.

“It was a good battle,” Hudak said.

A fierce cross-wind made it difficult on all of the javelin throwers.

“It was the hardest (wind) I ever had to throw in,” Hudak said. “I would throw (the javelin) up in the air and the wind would just take it fully right.”

Hudak’s effort capped a standout season. He won the Atlantic County, South Jersey Group III and state Group III championships.

“I had an amazing season,” he said. “Every meet I did as good as I could.

Building for next season

Howard left the javelin event with motivation for next year.

The junior finished second with a throw of 135-11. Nicole Woods, of Demarest, threw 150-10 to win.

“Maybe I’ll get first place (next year),” Howard said. “I’ll hope for the best.”

