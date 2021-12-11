Francesca Fields leads Southern past Toms River North

Francesca Fields contributed to two winning relays and won the 100-meter backstroke to lead the Southern Regional High School girls swimming team to a 126-40 victory over Toms River North in a Shore Conference meet Friday.
The Rams (2-0) won eight of 11 events. Toms River North fell to 0-2.
Mohini Jani, Fields, Brooke Boyd, Haley Skimmons won the 200 medley relay in 2 minutes, 02.69 seconds. Boyd, Fields, Skimmons and Shae Centanni finished first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:51.10. Fields won the 100 backstroke in 1:13.64.
Centanni won the 200 individual medley (2:29.98) and the 100 freestyle (1:00.29). Boyd, Skimmons, Chloe Furlong and Centanni won the 400 freestyle relay (4:10.26).
Southern Reg. 126, Toms River North 40
Girls swimming
From Thursday
Southern Reg. 126, Toms River North 40
200 Medley Relay— S (Mohini Jani, Francesca Fields, Brooke Boyd, Haley Skimmons) 2:02.69
200 Freestyle—Hailey Poulos T 2:11.67
200 IM— Shae Centanni S 2:29.98
50 Freestyle—Ashonda Baiocco T N/A
100 Butterfly—Francesca Fields S 1:07.09
100 Freestyle— Centanni S 1:00.29
500 Freestyle—Poulos TRN 5:53.14
200 Freestyle Relay—S (Brooke Boyd, Francesca Fields, Haley Skimmons, Shae Centanni) 1:51.10
100 Backstroke—Rachel Vazquez S 1:12.28
100 Breaststroke—Fields S 1:13.64
400 Freestyle Relay—S (Boyd, Skimmons, Chloe Furlong, Centanni) 4:10.26
Records—Southern 2-0; Toms River North 0-2
Tags
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.