Francesca Fields leads Southern past Toms River North
Francesca Fields leads Southern past Toms River North

Francesca Fields contributed to two winning relays and won the 100-meter backstroke to lead the Southern Regional High School girls swimming team to a 126-40 victory over Toms River North in a Shore Conference meet Friday.

The Rams (2-0) won eight of 11 events. Toms River North fell to 0-2.

Mohini Jani, Fields, Brooke Boyd, Haley Skimmons won the 200 medley relay in 2 minutes, 02.69 seconds. Boyd, Fields, Skimmons and Shae Centanni finished first in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:51.10. Fields won the 100 backstroke in 1:13.64.

Centanni won the 200 individual medley (2:29.98) and the 100 freestyle (1:00.29). Boyd, Skimmons, Chloe Furlong and Centanni won the 400 freestyle relay (4:10.26).

200 Medley Relay— S (Mohini Jani, Francesca Fields, Brooke Boyd, Haley Skimmons) 2:02.69

200 Freestyle—Hailey Poulos T 2:11.67

200 IM— Shae Centanni S 2:29.98

50 Freestyle—Ashonda Baiocco T N/A

100 Butterfly—Francesca Fields S 1:07.09

100 Freestyle— Centanni S 1:00.29

500 Freestyle—Poulos TRN 5:53.14

200 Freestyle Relay—S (Brooke Boyd, Francesca Fields, Haley Skimmons, Shae Centanni) 1:51.10

100 Backstroke—Rachel Vazquez S 1:12.28

100 Breaststroke—Fields S 1:13.64

400 Freestyle Relay—S (Boyd, Skimmons, Chloe Furlong, Centanni) 4:10.26

Records—Southern 2-0; Toms River North 0-2

