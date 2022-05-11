Four-team Cape-Atlantic League softball tournament field announced

Egg Harbor Township High School is the top seed in the inaugural Cape-Atlantic League softball tournament, the league announced Wednesday morning.

Egg Harbor Township earned the top seed and will host fourth-seeded Buena Regional. Third-seeded St. Joseph will play at second-seeded Cedar Creek in the other semifinal. Both games are scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday.

The field consists of the three division winners and a wild-card team. The title game is scheduled for next Wednesday at the highest remaining seed.

Egg Harbor (17-1) won the American Division, and Buena (16-7) is the United champion. Cedar Creek (19-4) and St. Joe (15-7) are currently tied for the National Division lead.

Egg Harbor and Buena have not met this season. Cedar Creek and St. Joe have split their games. St. Joe won 6-4 on April 20 and Cedar Creek won 16-3 last week.

Egg Harbor is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Cedar Creek is ranked No. 8.

