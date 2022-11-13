Four local high school football teams continue pursuit of state championships

Four local high school football teams will continue their pursuit of state championships this weekend.
Millville (9-2) and Mainland Regional (10-1) will play in the state Group IV semifinal 2:30 p.m Sunday at Cherokee.
The winner advances to the state final against the winner of Saturday’s other state semifinal between Northern Highlands (8-3) and North Hunterdon (11-1).
The state final will be played Dec. 2/3 at Rutgers University.
Holy Spirit and St. Joseph Academy will both state Non-Public B semifinals 7 p.m. Friday.
Fourth-seeded Spirit (8-1) plays at top-seeded Red Bank Catholic 9-1). Third-seeded St. Joe (6-2) plays at second-seeded DePaul Catholic (5-5).
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.