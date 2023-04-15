Four Press-area athletes - Xander Roberts-Bogin and Isaiah Davenport of Pleasantville High School; Ryan Taylor of Egg Harbor Township and Ryan Merlino of Oakcrest - won individual events at the Fast times at Cherokee track and field meet Saturday afternoon.
Roberts-Bogin won the 400-meter dash in 48.94 seconds. Davenport won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 6 inches. Taylor of Egg Harbor Township won the 1,600 run in 4:28.70. Merlino won the pole vault with a height of 14-6.
The meet featured many of South Jersey's top track and field athletes.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.