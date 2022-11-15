 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four Atlantic City High School students sign their national letters of intent

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City High School library was symbolically filled with hope and accomplishment Tuesday afternoon.

Four Vikings seniors signed National Letters of Intent to continue their educations and athletic careers on college scholarships.

Cross country runner Maddie Dischert is headed to Rider University. Crew standout Grace Gaskill will continue her career at the University of Miami, and John Sahl will swim at Saint Peter’s University in Jersey City. Basketball standout Quanirah Montague announced she will attend Mississippi State University.

Plenty of fellow students, friends, family and teachers attended the signing ceremonies. Letters of intent make official the agreement between athletes and a school. The student agrees to attend the school, and the school agrees to provide financial aid.

“It’s fun,” Gaskill said. “Some of my friends are signing today, too. It’s exciting I get to do this with them.”

Dischert won the Cherokee Challenge and the Cape-Atlantic League championship this fall and qualified for the Meet of Champions.

“It really felt like home,” said Dischert, a Brigantine resident. “I knew right away I was going to commit there. They made me feel so welcomed.”

Gaskill, Margate resident, led a junior four crew last spring that won in a field of 21 at the Philadelphia City Championships and finished third in a field of 49 at the Stotesbury Cup in Philadelphia, the largest high school regatta in the world.

“I love the campus,” Gaskill said of Miami. “I’m really excited. I’m really grateful for the (rowing) experience. It wasn’t something I went into high school thinking I was going to be able to do.”

Sahl was a Cape-Atlantic League American Division All-Star last winter. The Margate resident said he was attracted by Saint Peter’s proximity to New York City.

“I’m going to be a finance major,” he said, “and New York is big in finance.”

