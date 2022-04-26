Former Mainland Regional basketball standout heads to Notre Dame

blessed & highly favored. let’s work. @ndwbb 🤍 #committed pic.twitter.com/ajUZv7xLI4— Kylee Watson (@kyleewatsonn) April 27, 2022
Kylee Watson has a new college basketball home
The former Mainland Regional High School standout and three-time Press Player of the Year announced via twitter Tuesday night that she has committed to Notre Dame University.
The Linwood resident entered the college transfer portal this spring after two seasons at Oregon. A 6-foot-4 forward, Watson has three seasons of eligibility left.
Notre Dame, a perennial women’s basketball power, finished 24-9 and reached the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.
Watson averaged 3.8 points and 2.9 rebounds for Oregon this season. She started nine of 32 games and averaged 16.4 minutes. Oregon finished 20-12, losing to Belmont 73-70 in overtime in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
While at Mainland, Watson led the Mustangs to the 2019 state Group III championship and was named Press Player of the Year from 2018-20. Mainland went 99-19 in her four seasons.
She finished with 2,015 career points and 1,029 career rebounds. Watson became the first ever Press-area girl to be named a McDonald’s All-American.
