Former Lower Cape May, Buena players to be inducted into S.J. Baseball Hall of Fame

Seven former players, including three from Lower Cape May Regional High School and one from Buena Regional, will be inducted this month into the South Jersey Baseball Hall of Fame.

The ceremony will take place at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 26 at Adelphia Restaurant in Deptford, Gloucester County. In addition to the honoring of the inductees, six student-athletes will receive scholarships. Mainland Regional assistant coach Mike Edwards will be awarded the Hot Stovers Baseball Club of South Jersey's Humanitarian Award.

Among the seven inductees are LCM alumni Dan Olson, Matt Szczur and Steve Worrell and Buena graduate George West (Buena). Andrew Bailey (Paul VI), David R. Miller (Highland Regional) and John Yurkow (Gloucester Catholic) also will be inducted.

Veteran umpire Ralph Miller will be honored for his years of dedication and service to South Jersey baseball.

Szczur was drafted in the 38th round of the 2007 MLB draft by the Los Angeles Dodgers but decided to play football and baseball at Villanova University. He was named MVP of the 2009 Football Championship Subdivision title game.

Szczur was drafted again in the 2010, this time by the Chicago Cubs. He batted .231 with 136 hits, 61 RBIs and 12 home runs in five seasons in the MLB. He also played for the San Diego Padres and in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.

As a Caper Tigers freshman, Szczur batted .355 in 2004. He hit .510 as a sophomore, .471 as a junior and .681 as a senior. He finished with 114 RBIs and 33 extra-base hits, including 22 home runs.

Olson was drafted by the Chicago White Sox in 1996 after graduating from Indiana State University. At Lower, he batted .421 with 121 hits, including 69 for extra bases. He hit 28 home runs and was named all-conference three times. Olson was selected to the all-South Jersey team twice. He played for the Caper Tigers from 1990-93.

In college, Olson was named all-Missouri Valley Conference three times. He was named an All-American as a freshman in 1994 and a second-team All-American in 1996. He was invited to the U.S. Olympic Trials in 1996.

With the Chicago White Sox organization, Olson play with the Hickory Crawdads (Single-A) in the South Atlantic League and with Winston-Salem in the Single-A Carolina League. He moved up to the Double A Southern League and was with the Birmingham Barons, with whom Olson made the All-Star team and won the home run derby in 1998.

Worrell graduated from LCM in 1988 and from Stanford University in 1992. He was an All-American as a senior in high school. He was named all-state, all-South Jersey and all-Group II as a junior and senior. Worrell was a three-time all-Cape-Atlantic League selection.

Worrell batted .344 as a sophomore, .329 as a junior and .373 as a senior. In his high school career, he had 32 RBIs and 15 extra-base hits, including two home runs. He was also a standout pitcher. He finished with 408 strikeouts, walked just 86 and had a 27-10 record. Worrell's ERAs in high school were 2.97, 1.69, 1.18 and 1.12.

West will go into the Hall of Fame as both a player and coach. He played at Buena and has coached the Chiefs for the past 10 years. His record is 196-83, including South Jersey Group II titles in 2008 and 2012.

Buena was the 2011 Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic champion. West was the South Jersey Coach of the Year in 2008 and 2011. The Chiefs also won CAL championships in 2006, 2007 and 2012.

As a senior at Buena, he batted .467 with 52 hits, seven home runs, 58 RBIs and 44 runs. He also had an 8-2 record with a 1.57 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 62 innings. West was a Carpenter Cup selection in 1993 and 1994.

Bailey pitched for the Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Angels. He was named 2009 American League Rookie of the Year. He played for Paul VI and then Wagner College.

Miller was a pitcher and infielder at Highland. He was drafted three times, by Pittsburgh Pirates in 1985, the Detroit Tigers in 1985 and the Baltimore Orioles in 1986. He also played at Camden County College.

Yurkow played at Gloucester Catholic and Rowan University. He holds the Rowan records for career runs (179 in 150 games), walks in a season (56 in 38 games) and walks in a career (176 in 150 games). He was a three-time all-New Jersey Athletic Conference selection. Yurkow is the head coach at the University of Pennsylvania.

Also at the ceremony later this month, the Baseball Club of South Jersey will recognize the 2022 South Jersey Coach of the Year, the Billy Carty and Robert Bobo Memorial Scholarship Awards winners, the all-South Jersey Baseball selections and the South Jersey MVP, Drew Wyers of North Burlington High School.