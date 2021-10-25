Former Holy Spirit High School standout to be inducted into S.J. Tennis Hall of Fame

Former Holy Spirit High School standout Jill Breslin will be among the athletes inducted into the South Jersey Tennis Hall of Fame.
Breslin won the 1993 state singles championship and went on to excel at the University of Alabama.
Breslin has also experienced success as a tennis. She led Temple University to the 2008 Atlantic 10 Conference women’s championship. She was most recently the tennis coach at Cherry Creek High School in Colorado.
Other Press-area figures to be inducted include:
Lee Kane, a standout at Millville in the late 1940s; and private coach Paul Tendler;
The induction will be held 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Masso’s Red Pine Inn in Glassboro.
Other inductees are: Don Barton; Candice Carlin; Kristen Carlin; Mark Fisicaro; Bill Kingston; Taylor Ng; Mike Sell; Sean Sloane; and Mitch Winkler.
This will be the first induction in several years. Former Vineland and current Stockton University women’s coach Harry Silverstein has sparked the Hall of Fame’s revival.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Tags
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.