Former Holy Spirit High School standout to be inducted into S.J. Tennis Hall of Fame

Former Holy Spirit High School standout Jill Breslin will be among the athletes inducted into the South Jersey Tennis Hall of Fame.

Breslin won the 1993 state singles championship and went on to excel at the University of Alabama.

Breslin has also experienced success as a tennis. She led Temple University to the 2008 Atlantic 10 Conference women’s championship. She was most recently the tennis coach at Cherry Creek High School in Colorado.

Other Press-area figures to be inducted include:

Lee Kane, a standout at Millville in the late 1940s; and private coach Paul Tendler;

The induction will be held 5:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at Masso’s Red Pine Inn in Glassboro.

Other inductees are: Don Barton; Candice Carlin; Kristen Carlin; Mark Fisicaro; Bill Kingston; Taylor Ng; Mike Sell; Sean Sloane; and Mitch Winkler.

This will be the first induction in several years. Former Vineland and current Stockton University women’s coach Harry Silverstein has sparked the Hall of Fame’s revival.

