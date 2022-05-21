 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Eagles QB Ron Jaworski makes a donation to local chapter of football organization

Ron Jaworski Ed Andrews Tony Surace Mike Gatley

From left, Ron Jaworski, NFFSJ executive committee members Ed Andrews and Tony Surace and NFFSJ President Mike Gatley.

 Patrick Mulranen

Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski made his annual commitment of $5,000 to the South Jersey chapter of the National Football Foundation at an April 24 banquet.

The money was donated through Jaworski's charitable organization, Jaws Youth Playbook. The former player presented the check to Gatley, president of the local chapter and the Mainland Regional High School athletic director, and chapter executive committee members Ed Andrews and Tony Surace.

“The Executive Committee of the NFFSJ is extremely thankful to Ron Jaworski and his Youth Playbook Organization," Gatley said.

“Ron’s continued commitments to organizations in South Jersey that share his professional visions are extremely impressive and never go unnoticed.”

At the banquet last month, Jaworski was presented with the club's Distinguished American Award. The member of the Eagles Hall of Fame announced his donation during his acceptance speech. Gatley said Jaworski made the donation because the NFFSJ consistently supports student-athletes and the promotion of the sport in the West Jersey Football League.

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

