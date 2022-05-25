Former Crusader player Michael Rennie is new Wildwood Catholic AD, girls soccer coach

Wildwood Catholic Academy announced Tuesday the hiring of a new athletic director.

Michael Rennie, a former Crusaders student-athlete, took over the role Friday, the school said in a release. He replaces Michael Saioni as the AD. The school said Saioni "served with excellence in the position for the past five years."

The school's AD position has been expanded to include oversight of all of the athletics programs, from pre-K3 through high school.

“Michael is already an important part of the family and Crusader pride of Wildwood Catholic Academy,” Principal Joe Cray said in a release. “We welcome him in this new position and look forward to expanding our athletic roster as we move forward with our student athletes in all grades.”

Rennie played multiple sports for Wildwood Catholic High School, the academy's previous name, and was a four-year starter on the Cabrini University men's soccer team.

Rennie has been the head coach of a local soccer club team for the past four years and recently took over as the Crusaders' girls soccer coach. He also remains a participant in Wildwood Catholic's annual Thanksgiving weekend alumni soccer game.

Rennie and wife Colleen live in North Wildwood with daughter Harper, a fifth grader at the academy.

