Former AC basketball standout Frank Turner believes in power of positive thinking: Must win

Frank Turner would probably be the last person anybody would suspect of needing a confidence boost.
Turner is one of the most accomplished basketball players in Atlantic City High School’s long and illustrious history.
Turner starred at point guard for the 2005 Vikings, who became the first team in the program’s history to win a state title.
After graduating from Atlantic City in 2006, he went on to star at NCAA Division I Canisius College in Buffalo, New York, where he scored 1,769 career points. He will be inducted into that’s school’s Hall of Fame next month. Turner then played professionally overseas for 11 years.
But every and now then, Turner admitted he needed a boost.
“People think that people with success don’t deal with a lack of confidence sometimes,” Turner said. “My community has seen me have a lot of success. Now they can hear that I too deal with confidence issues sometimes.”
Turner is helping others find the confidence in themselves that he sometimes lacked.
He has written 26 affirmation cards — one for each letter of the alphabet — for children. He introduced the cards in December, and the inspiration for the project came from the daily inspirations Turner does with his 5-year-old son, Royal Turner.
Every day Turner says, "Royal is smart" or "Royal is strong" to his son. Turner decided to do for other children what he was already doing for his son.
“I want my son to do better than me,” Turner said. “I don’t want him to lack confidence. I think my purpose in life is to help others, so I figured I would start with children.”
The cards consist of a word, a saying and a picture. For example, the card for the letter D reads, “Determined. I can do it. I will do it.”
Many of the pictures on the cards are modeled after Turner’s son and his niece Journey Dubose. More information is available at lovelyaffirmations.com.
The affirmation strategy is simple — see it, read it, believe it — and is for people of all ages. The child can read the card with a parent, older sibling, cousin, family friend or even by themselves. It’s not just kids who can benefit. Adults too, according to Turner, can reap the benefits of daily affirmations.
“Kids deal with bullying,” he said. “You have kids who are living in a one-parent household where the parent is just working (hard) and they can’t repeat these type of things to their kids. You have kids who deal with lack of confidence. Affirmations are real things. If you affirm these things daily, it helps you get through your day with good energy.”
Turner, 33, is passionate about his new venture, but he's not sure if he's done with basketball. He is currently deciding whether to continue his career overseas, but the ties of home are getting tougher to break.
“This is the longest I’ve been home with my son,” he said. “He’s at the age where it’s affecting me daily if I decide to leave.”
In addition to his high school and college success, Turner has played in the Netherlands, Poland, Belgium, Romania, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Hungary and Macedonia.
Seeing the world changed his life.
“It’s helped me understand people who are different than me,” Turner said. “People that speak different languages, look different than me. They have different cultures. They were raised differently. I think it helped me become the person I am today.”
Turner was in the stands at last weekend's Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit High School. The debate of who is the greatest player in Atlantic City history came up. It's an interesting one.
Turner deserves to be mentioned in the conversation along with plenty of other eye-opening names. The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Ralph Talley and Willie Glass. Lou Roe played in the NBA with the Detroit Pistons. Bobby Martin was a McDonald’s All-American.
The greatest player in Atlantic City history can be debated for hours, but one thing is more certain. With his latest project and his worldwide pro career, it would be hard to argue that any Atlantic City player has capitalized on the game of basketball and used the game to change his and others' lives more than Turner.
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.