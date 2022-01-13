Former AC basketball standout Frank Turner believes in power of positive thinking: Must win

Every day Turner says, "Royal is smart" or "Royal is strong" to his son. Turner decided to do for other children what he was already doing for his son.

“I want my son to do better than me,” Turner said. “I don’t want him to lack confidence. I think my purpose in life is to help others, so I figured I would start with children.”

The cards consist of a word, a saying and a picture. For example, the card for the letter D reads, “Determined. I can do it. I will do it.”

Many of the pictures on the cards are modeled after Turner’s son and his niece Journey Dubose. More information is available at lovelyaffirmations.com.

The affirmation strategy is simple — see it, read it, believe it — and is for people of all ages. The child can read the card with a parent, older sibling, cousin, family friend or even by themselves. It’s not just kids who can benefit. Adults too, according to Turner, can reap the benefits of daily affirmations.