Football players, teams use gear to show off personality, support causes

Weed, 18, of Galloway Township, told his family he was ordering customized cleats, but did not tell anybody his real plans until they arrived.

“Never did I think it was going to be something so personal for our family,” Lori said.

“When I finally saw them in person, I understood why he didn’t tell me what he actually put on them,” Marquez said. “I had one of those proud big brother moments that makes me remember why I push through my struggle on a day-to-day basis.”

The cleats arrived before the Braves’ season-opener Aug. 27. Weed posted an image of them on Twitter. His parents saw them at a restaurant before the game, and both were filled with emotion.

“My heart stopped for a second and tears ran down my face,” Lori said. “At first I was speechless for a little while, then finally said, ‘My kid is just so amazing.’

“I knew how much the tragedy of Anthony had impacted him, but I never knew how much me being sick impacted him. I never knew he realized my struggle. Like we always say, he plays these sports for so much more than just himself. He plays for something so much greater.”

Marquez said, “A lot of people don’t realize that (Ray’s) fight doesn’t end when he steps off the field.”