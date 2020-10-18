Football Elite 11

There is a new No. 1 in The Press Elite 11 ranking
Lenape takes over the top spot after having won its first two games by the combined score of 76-7.
Williamstown, last week’s No. 1 team, is ranked second this week. Williamstown was scheduled to play Willingboro on Friday, but that game was canceled because of poor weather.
In other ranking news, Millville drops out after a 56-6 loss to St. Joseph Academy.
Southern Regional joins the Elite 11 after a 48-14 win over Toms River North.
The Press Elite 11
A ranking of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Ocean and Salem counties. Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses:
1. Lenape (2) 2-0: Beat Seneca 38-0
2. Williamstown (1) 2-0: Did not play
3. Holy Spirit (4) 3-0: Beat Vineland 21-7
4. Ocean City (5) 3-0: Beat Cedar Creek 45-7
5. Cherokee (6) 3-0: Beat Hun School 37-8
6. Donovan Catholic (7) 3-0: Beat Toms River South 49-6
7. St. Joseph (8) 2-1: Beat Millville 56-6
8. St. Augustine Prep (10) 1-1: Beat Hammonton 20-7
9. Hammonton (3) 2-1: Lost to St. Augustine Prep 20-7
10. Southern Regional (UR) 3-0: Beat Toms River North 48-14
11. Burlington Township (11) 3-0: Beat Cinnaminson 14-7
