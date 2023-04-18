Jason Bishop scored five goals and added two assists to lead the Cedar Creek High School boys lacrosse team to a 15-0 victory over Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game Tuesday.

Sean Ralston scored four and had an assist for the Pirates (3-1), who are in first place in the division. Mike Jarvis added two assists and a goal. Luke Simon scored twice and had an assist. He won 20 of his 22 faceoff attempts. Stephen Clay scored once and had an assist. Justin Assink scored once, and Brady Houck had an assist.

Matthew Brock had six ground balls for Atlantic City (0-2), and Jimmy Downing had three. Joey Staines made 11 saves. Carlo Reyes made two.

No. 11 Mainland Reg. 12. Egg Harbor Twp. 1: Joe DeGaetano scored three goals and added two assists for the Mustangs (5-0), who are No. 11 in The Press Elite 11. Harrison LaMonica scored three and had an assist. Jack Venneman added three assists and two goals. Jack Walcoff scoredtwice and had an assist. Paul Lombardo and Jude Maurer each scored once. Carter Mostecki made seven saves.

Samuel Hornikel scored for the Eagles (0-3). Matthew Ohlsen made 13 saves.

Lower Cape May Reg. 24, Oakcrest 6: Macky Bonner scored seven goalsl and added five assists for the Caper Tigers (4-1).

Taj Turner had six assists and four goals. Ryan Gibson scored four, and Jake Robson added three. Gavin Hill scored two. Zac Castellano, Corson Hughes, Dennis Serra and Brayden Melo each scored once. Castellano, Brayden Melo and Cooper Gleason each had an assist. Castellano won 12 faceoffs. Quinten Hagan made two saves.

Mark DeCicco and Jayden Williams each scored two for the Falcons (0-4), who trailed 15-3 at halftime. Connor Flynn and Joseph Snodgrass each scored once. Jorge Curtidor-Cornejo made 19 saves.

Don Bosco Prep 14, No. 7 Ocean City 5: Brady Scioletti scored six for Don Bosco Prep (4-2), which advanced to the state Non-Public A semifinals in 2022 and is nationally-ranked. John Devir added three assists and two goals. The Red Raiders fell to 3-2.