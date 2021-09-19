First Elite 11 rankings of season for field hockey, soccer, volleyball, plus new football rankings

A ranking of football teams in the West Jersey Football League and in Ocean County and in other sports of teams in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Salem and southern Ocean counties.
Rankings selected by The Press’ high school sports staff based on observation, research and interviews with players and coaches. Last week’s ranking in parentheses where applicable. Local teams in bold.
Field hockey
1. Eastern Regional;4-0
2. Camden Catholic;3-0
3. Kingsway Regional;3-0
4. Seneca;3-1
5. Egg Harbor Township;5-0
6. Ocean City;4-1
7. Haddonfield;3-0-1
8. Moorestown;2-1-1
9. Central Regional;6-0
10. Southern Regional;2-1
11. Cherokee;2-1
Boys soccer
1. Shawnee;3-0
2. Delran;4-0
3. St. Augustine Prep;3-1
4. West Deptford;4-0
5. Paul VI;3-0
6. Sterling;4-0
7. Toms River North;3-0
8. Ocean City;3-0
9. Cherokee;2-0
10. Kingsway Regional;4-0
11. Moorestown;1-2
Girls soccer
1. Eastern Regional;5-0
2. Ocean City;2-0
3. Toms River North;3-0-1
4. Delsea Regional;4-1
5. Palmyra;5-1
6. Williamstown;2-1
7. Cherokee;2-1
8. Millville;3-0
9. Bishop Eustace;2-1
10. Clearview Regional;4-1
11. Shawnee;2-1-1
Girls volleyball
1. Toms River East;3-0
2. Williamstown;4-0
3. Southern Regional;2-2
4. Cherry Hill East;4-1
5. Paul VI;4-1-1
6. Toms River North;3-0
7. Gloucester Tech;5-2
8. Washington Township;3-0
9. Pinelands Regional;3-1
10. Toms River South;2-1
11. Absegami;5-1
Football
1. Holy Spirit (1) 2-1: Idle
2. St. Augustine Prep (2) 3-1: Beat St. Joseph Academy 24-7
3. Millville (3) 3-0: Idle
4. Ocean City (5) 4-0: at Mainland Regional 34-6
5. Delsea Regional (6) 3-0: Beat Oakcrest 47-16
6. Cedar Creek (7) 4-0: Beat Absegami 55-0
7. Shawnee (10) 2-1: Beat Burlington Township 42-21
8. Donovan Catholic (9) 2-1: Beat Toms River North 34-13
9. St. Joseph Academy (8) 2-2: Lost to St. Augustine 24-7
10. Winslow Township (11) 3-1: Beat Timber Creek 44-7
