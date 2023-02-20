GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — The Ocean City High School boys basketball survived injury and illness this season.

The Red Raiders survived a rugged schedule.

Their reward was a first-round playoff upset win.

Kori Segich and Omero Chevere each scored 21 points as No. 10 seed Ocean City beat seventh-seeded Timber Creek 68-63 in a South Jersey Group III first-round game Monday. Ocean City (13-12) will host No. 15 seeded Clearview in the quarterfinals Wednesday night.

“This is a really big deal to this team,” Chevere said. “The amount of injuries and illnesses that we dealt with — it’s just a really good win for the team.”

Several Ocean City players have missed games with injuries. Segich missed nine with an injured ankle.

“Finally, all of us are playing together,” Segich said. “No one injured, healthy, a lot better than the start.”

Ocean City plays in the Cape-Atlantic League National Division, which features St. Augustine Prep (23-5) and CAL champion Egg Harbor Township (23-5). The Red Raiders were 0-4 against those two teams.

“We battled teams night in and night out with our schedule,” Ocean City coach John Bruno said. “That prepares you for (playoff) games. But the problem is, we never got a break from those games, and that’s where the injuries took over.”

Both Ocean City and Timber Creek entered the playoffs with momentum. Ocean City had won five of its last six games before Monday. Timber Creek (18-8), ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, had won seven straight, including 53-45 over Overbrook in the Tri-County Conference title game.

Bruno said the key to winning Monday was surviving the game’s first few minutes against Timber Creek’s pressure defense. Ocean City fell behind by eight points in the first quarter but never panicked.

“I told (the Red Raiders) to expect chaos,” Bruno said. “It’s hard to strategize against chaos. You have to figure it out. After the first four minutes, we got a good feel for where (Timber Creek) was, and we attacked it really well.”

Ocean City methodically pulled away in the second half.

Junior point guard Dylan Schlatter (four assists, two steals) handled the ball well as Ocean City consistently found players open under the basket for layups.

“We kept our composure,” Segich said, “and found each other.”

In the third quarter, Sean Sakers made a pair of 3-pointers and then a 10-foot putback at the buzzer to give Ocean City a 43-39 edge heading into the fourth quarter. The Red Raiders stretched their lead to 59-49 with 3:48 left in the game on Segich’s 3-point play.

However, Timber Creek rallied behind the 3-point shooting of Mahdee McNair and Sami Anderson. McNair’s driving layup with 1:59 left cut Ocean City’s lead to 61-60.

But Segich made a layup off a pass from Pat Grimley to push the Red Raiders' lead back to 3. Schlatter then made five of six foul shots to clinch the win.

“They hit some tough shots,” Chevere said, “but we kept our heads up and got it done.”

Ocean City is now in the opportune spot of hosting Wednesday’s quarterfinal game, something a No. 10 seed doesn’t typically get to do. But No. 15-seeded Clearview (8-19) advanced to the quarterfinals after the Camden School District pulled second-seeded Eastside out of the tournament because of a melee that occurred in last week’s Camden County Championship game against Camden.

“It’s unfortunate what happened with Camden,” Bruno said. “But like they tell you, you can only play the games you’re scheduled to play."