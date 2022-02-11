Fifth-ranked EHT rallies to beat Holy Spirit: Roundup

Egg Harbor Township High School's Carlos Lopez scored 29 points and Anthony Colon had 27 as the Eagles beat visiting Holy Spirit 68-63 in a Cape-Atlantic League boys basketball game Friday.

The Eagles (19-2), ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, outscored Holy Spirit 22-15 in the fourth quarter.

Ruben Rodriguez and Jay-Nelly Reyes each added six points for EHT. Jayden Llanos led the Spartans (11-7) with 21 points, and Jamil Wilkins added 17. Jahmir Smith scored 15 and Ky Gilliam contributed four.

Wildwood Catholic Academy 61, Bridgeton 60: The host Crusaders were up 52-43 after three quarters and held on for the victory. Rashee Bell led Wildwood Catholic with 23 points, including five in the fourth quarter, and Ryan McGrath scored 17. Angel Smith scored 16 points for Bridgeton, including eight in the fourth quarter, and De'shawn Mosley had 14.

Ocean City 50, Atlantic City 44: Dylan Schlatter scored 15 points for the host Red Raiders (10-12), and Sean Sakers contributed 11. Andrew Karayiannis added six. For A.C. (4-12), Jacque Pridgen-Hill scored 12 points, Dylan Culmone eight.

Absegami 49, Cape May Tech 44: The visiting Braves (9-11) outscored Tech 19-16 in the fourth quarter. For the Hawks (3-16), Dylan Delvecchio scored 21, and Lukas Basile had 13.

Buena Regional 37, Oakcrest 34: The visiting Chiefs (6-13) outscored Oakcrest 17-10 in the fourth quarter. The Falcons fell to 4-13.

Girls basketball

Egg Harbor Township 32, Hammonton 28: EHT trailed 26-22 after three quarters but outscored host Hammonton 10-2 in the fourth quarter to win.

Lyla Brown led the Eagles (1-7) with 14 points, and Kara Wilson and Ava Kraybill had eight and seven, respectively. Lindsay Dodd added three.

Ava Divello scored 14 points for Hammonton (9-7) and had five rebounds. Emma Peretti contributed 10 points and 15 rebounds, and Shamaya Simola had 14 rebounds.

Cape May Tech 26, Pleasantville 23: Kennedy Campbell scored 13 points for visiting Cape May Tech (4-9) and had 10 rebounds and three steals. Alyssa Gery added eight points, 11 rebounds and three steals. For the Greyhounds (0-14), Khaliyah Haraksin led with 12 points. Nadja Cherry added four.

Atlantic Christian 53, American Christian 20: Paige Noble led Atlantic Christian (14-6) with 13 points and had four rebounds. Maddie DeNick and Reyna Lewis each added 10 points and seven rebounds, and DeNick had three steals. Evangelina Kim contributed nine points, Becca Kelly six.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.