Field hockey roundup: Dengler's two goals keep Barnegat undefeated

Haleigh Dengler scored twice for Barnegat (2-0-1) in a 4-0 win over Donovan Catholic. Camryn White and Alyson Sojak each scored once and had an assist. Patience Mares added an assist. Madison Kubicz made seven saves.
Donovan Catholic fell to 1-1.
Southern Reg. 4,
Jackson Memorial 1
Shannon Conroy scored twice for the Rams (3-0). Kate O’Boyle and Ella DiPietro scored once. O’Boyle and Kiera Lyons each had an assist. Mandy Brown made one save.
For Jackson Memorial (1-1-1), Amanda Mollica scored off an assist from Danielle Simon.
From Monday
Point Pleasant Boro. 4,
Lacey Twp. 0
Ryane Fisahn, Heather Kimak, Lily Johnson and Lauren Magley each scored for Point Pleasant Borough (3-0). Angela Valente had two assists. Breanna Ruiz made one save.
For Lacey (0-2), Maeve Meehan made 15 saves.
