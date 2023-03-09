Faith Hegh made an immediate impact in her first 19 games with the Western Kentucky University softball team.

Hegh, who graduated from University of Alabama in Birmingham, is playing her final year of eligibility as a graduate student for the Hilltoppers (13-6). Recently, the 2018 Mainland Regional High School graduate went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI in an 8-1 win over Austin Peay.

In 19 games going into Wednesday, Hegh was hitting .346 (18 for 52) with five doubles, a homer, 10 runs and 12 RBIs.

Hegh hit .320 in her career at UAB, including .318 last season for the Blazers. She was also a first-team Press All-Star as a Mainland senior after hitting .500.

Jenna Gardner (Absegami) hit a two-run home run and a solo homer in Bryant’s 4-3 loss to Towson. She scored twice in a 5-1 win over Fairleigh Dickinson.

Brianna Bailey (St. Joseph) had two hits in Iona’s 1-0 loss to Radford. She hit an RBI single and scored in a 5-3 loss to Connecticut.

Emily Cimino (Wildwood Catholic) drove in the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth inning of Lehigh’s 4-3 win over Campbell. She had a pair of RBI singles and a run scored in a 3-0 win over Canisius.

Bridgette Gilliano (Buena Regional) hit a three-run double in Nevada’s 11-0 win over Stonehill. She singled, stole two bases and scored in an 8-0 win over Stonehill.

Rian Eigenmann (Millville) singled and scored in South Florida’s 4-2 win over Kansas.

Jordan Tavarez (Pilgrim Academy) allowed two runs and struck out two in four innings in Chestnut Hill’s 3-0 loss to Rollins.

In Goldey-Beacom’s 7-3 win over Lincoln, Gabriella Monzo (Mainland Regional) had three hits, a run and an RBI. Davi Jimenez (St. Joseph) hit an RBI triple, and Chasedy Johnson (Cedar Creek) scored on the triple. In a 9-1 win over Penn State-Schuylkill, Johnson had two hits, a run and an RBI. In a 2-1 loss to Madonna, Johnson had two hits and an RBI.

Gabby D’Ottavio (Buena) went 3 for 3 with three runs and two RBIs in Millersville’s 17-0 win over Chestnut Hill. She had two hits, a run and an RBI in an 11-0 win over Chestnut Hill.

Megan Sooy (Millville) hit a solo home run in Arcadia’s 6-1 win over Shenandoah. She went 3 for 4 with a solo homer in a 7-4 win over Susquehanna.

Emma Barbera (Vineland) hit a two-run double and an RBI double in Cabrini’s 14-3 win over Houghton.

In Neumann’s 3-2 loss to Milwaukee School of Engineering, Cioni Simmons (Cumberland Regional) had three hits and a run. Ashlynne Scardino (Hammonton) struck out three in a six-inning complete game. In a 5-3 win over Dubuque, Scardino struck out three in a complete game. In a 9-1 win over Houghton, Simmons had two hits, two runs and an RBI.

Emily Tunney (Oakcrest) had two hits, a run and an RBI in New Jersey City’s 10-0 win over Dean.

April Lewandowski (Hammonton) drove in two runs in Penn State-Brandywine’s 8-4 loss to Carlow.

Korie Hague (Vineland) had two hits and scored once in Rowan’s 8-7 win over Belhaven. In a 6-0 win over North Carolina Wesleyan, Hague hit an RBI double and scored, and Kaitlyn Riggs (Egg Harbor Township) hit an RBI single.

Nicole Ortega (Vineland) pitched the final 1 1/3 innings to get the save in Salisbury’s 3-1 win over Virginia Wesleyan. She allowed three hits and struck out seven in four shutout innings to get the win in a 11-3 victory over McDaniel. She improved to 5-0 when she struck out three and allowed a run in three innings in a 23-0 win over Clarkson.

Men’s lacrosse

Colin Cooke (Mainland) had a goal and an assist in High Point’s 17-15 loss to Jacksonville.

In New Jersey Institute of Technology’s 10-8 win over Wagner, Teddy Grimley (Ocean City) had a goal and two ground balls. Devon Ford (Mainland) scored, Logan Hone (St. Augustine Prep) had an assist, and Billy Kroeger (Ocean City) won two of six faceoffs and had two ground balls.

Luke Hendricks (St. Augustine) had an assist in Quinnipiac’s 16-8 loss to Merrimack.

In Robert Morris’ 14-12 loss to Hobart, David Burr (St. Augustine) scored four, and Stephen DelleMonache (St. Augustine) won three of nine faceoffs and added two ground balls.

Nicky Casano (St. Augustine) was 9 for 19 in faceoffs with four ground balls in Sacred Heart’s 12-11 loss to Drexel.

Cade Johnson (Southern Regional) scored and then assisted on the overtime winner in Chestnut Hill’s 10-9 victory over Saint Rose.

Vincent Giunta (Mainland) had a goal and three ground balls in Georgian Court’s 22-4 win over District of Columbia.

In Cabrini’s 16-11 loss to Dickinson, Jake Schneider (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist. Mikey Vanaman (St. Augustine) had two ground balls and a caused turnover, and brother Matt Vanaman (St. Augustine) added a ground ball.

In Eastern’s 20-8 win over Calvin, Zach Washco (Southern) scored, and Anthony Firmani (Southern) went 5 for 9 in faceoffs with two ground balls.

In Immaculata’s 8-7 loss to Alvernia, Anthony Inserra (Ocean City) had two goals and an assist. Matthew Kirkland (St. Augustine) made seven saves. In a 20-4 loss to Kean, Inserra scored.

Women’s lacrosse

Casey McBride (Southern) had two draw controls in Duquesne’s 16-14 loss to Stetson.

Laine Walterson (EHT) scored twice in Iona’s 17-10 win over Sacred Heart.

Dani Donoghue (Ocean City) had a goal, three assists and two ground balls for Mount St. Mary’s in an 18-7 win over La Salle.

Maddie Barber (Middle Township) had seven draw controls and two ground balls in Temple’s 13-10 win over Saint Joseph’s.

Casey Murray (Mainland) scored in Virginia Commonwealth’s 18-8 win over William & Mary.

Kacey Kubarewicz (Southern) had a goal and an assist in Belmont Abbey’s 25-0 win over Erskine. She scored in a 26-1 win over Southern Wesleyan.

Mel Amador (Lower Cape May Regional) made 10 saves and had five ground balls in Chestnut Hill’s 11-5 win over St. Thomas Aquinas.

Ashley Pringle (Barnegat) scored in Georgian Court’s 14-6 loss to Saint Leo.

Maggie Boyle (Lower Cape May) had a goal and an assist in Indiana’s (Pa.) 19-1 win over Findlay.

Rylee Johnson (Southern) had four ground balls, two draw controls and a caused turnover in Limestone’s 15-12 win over Virginia Wise.

Carina Raymond (Lower Cape May) had three assists and three draw controls in Jefferson’s 19-10 loss to West Chester.

In Cabrini’s 22-5 win over Webber International, Maggie Cella (Holy Spirit) scored twice. Anissa Serafine (Our Lady of Mercy) scored, and Carolina Gallagher (Middle Township) had an assist.

In Gwynedd Mercy’s 10-8 loss to Wilkes, Hailey Bloom (Atlantic City) scored, and Cheyenne Avellino (EHT) had four draw controls and three ground balls. In a 17-8 win over Delaware Valley, Bloom had three goals, two assists and three ground balls.

Kylie Giordano (Millville) scored in Kean’s 17-1 loss to Roanoke.

Chelsea Stack (Ocean City) had a goal and an assist in Montclair State’s 16-5 loss to FDU-Florham. She scored three in an 11-10 win over Farmingdale State.

Colleen Mason (Southern) scored seven in Ramapo’s 16-15 loss to DeSales. In a 19-15 win over Mount St. Vincent, Mason scored six and Julianna McClain (Lower Cape May) had an assist.

Fiona Lockhart (Our Lady of Mercy) scored in Rowan’s 16-7 win over Drew.

Anna Devlin (Ocean City) scored in The College of New Jersey’s 12-8 win over Scranton. She scored four in a 19-4 win over Lebanon Valley.

Ashley Devlin (Ocean City) scored in Washington College’s 14-9 loss to York. She had an assist in a 9-6 loss to Salisbury.

Men’s golf

Drexel’s Drue Nicholas (St. Augustine) shot a 1-under-par 215 (71-70-74) to tie for 37th at the Dorado Beach Collegiate in Puerto Rico.