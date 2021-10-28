Faith Garcia leads Pleasantville past EHT: Late roundup

Faith Gracia led with 15 assists to go with nine service points, six aces, two digs and two kills to lead the Pleasantville High School girls volleyball team to a 2-1 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division match Wednesday.
The Greyhounds (10-5) won by set scores of 25-27, 25-18, 25-22.
Jayla Trice added 12 service points, eight digs, seven kills and five aces. Janay Trice added six digs, four service points and two aces. Ashley Barahona-Torres finished with five service points, four kills, four digs and two blocks.
The Eagles fell to 5-13.
Cedar Creek 2, Our Lady of Mercy 1: The Pirates (16-7) won by set scores of 17-25, 25-20, 27-25. Lara Barrasso led with 15 assists to go with four service points. Alice Cawley added 10 kills and three digs. Riane Regucera added eight service points and six digs.
The Villagers fell to 10-9. No further information was available.
Girls Soccer
Shore Conference Coaches tournament semifinals
(3) Marlboro 4, (2) Barnegat 0: Christina Glaser scored twice for the Mustangs (11-6-1). Camryn McLean and Brooke Gordon each scored once. Meghan Gill finished with two assists. Sarah Gold and Mclean each added an assist. Ashley Horowitz made two saves in the shutout.
Angelica Laudati made 11 saves for the Bengals (8-9).
Boys Soccer
Pennsville 10, St. Joesph 2: Kai Emholtz scored three and added three assists for the Eagles (6-9-1). Michael Angelo scored twice. Dylan Rinnier finished with three assists and scored once. Stone Mumink, Hayden Manning, Ahmet Karaburk and Jared Vandersteur each scored once. Matt Miller, Dylan Waller and Michael Veasy each added an assist. Kyle Cahill made 15 saves. Donny Krick made five.
Ty Powell scored twice for the Wildcats (0-12). Tyler Bowman made 10 saves.
Winslow Twp. 3, Buena Reg. 1: Winslow (1-14) scored twice in the first half en route to its first win of the season. Jaden DelValle scored off an assist from Jake Harris in the second quarter for the Chiefs (8-9-1). Winslow outshout Buena 24-4.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.