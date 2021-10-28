Faith Garcia leads Pleasantville past EHT: Late roundup

Faith Gracia led with 15 assists to go with nine service points, six aces, two digs and two kills to lead the Pleasantville High School girls volleyball team to a 2-1 victory over Egg Harbor Township in a Cape-Atlantic League American Division match Wednesday.

The Greyhounds (10-5) won by set scores of 25-27, 25-18, 25-22.

Jayla Trice added 12 service points, eight digs, seven kills and five aces. Janay Trice added six digs, four service points and two aces. Ashley Barahona-Torres finished with five service points, four kills, four digs and two blocks.

The Eagles fell to 5-13.

Cedar Creek 2, Our Lady of Mercy 1: The Pirates (16-7) won by set scores of 17-25, 25-20, 27-25. Lara Barrasso led with 15 assists to go with four service points. Alice Cawley added 10 kills and three digs. Riane Regucera added eight service points and six digs.

The Villagers fell to 10-9. No further information was available.

Girls Soccer

Shore Conference Coaches tournament semifinals