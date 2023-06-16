One day after they proved themselves to be the best in New Jersey, Fabian Gonzalez of Southern Regional High School and Sophia Curtis of Ocean City excelled on the national stage.
Gonzalez won the discus at the New Balance National Championships at the University of Pennsyalvania’s Franklin Field in Philadelphia with a throw of 193 feet, 5 inches. Gonzalez won the discus at Thursday’s Meet of Champions with a throw of 193-7.
His winning throw Friday came on the second of his six attempts. Benjamin Shue of Bergen Catholic threw 189-9 to finish second.
Yesterday NJSIAA Meet of Champion in Discus...today Fabian wins @newbalance National Champion in Discus, 195'3 . #HSLive #RamPride🐏🥇🫅🖤💛🇺🇲@TAPStaffordLBI @BiggySandPaper @ACPressMcGarry @APPSportsDesk @njmilesplit @SR_Running @GoStanford pic.twitter.com/rjxgyh5oAq— Chuck Donohue Jr. (@DonohueJr) June 16, 2023
Meanwhile, Curtis earned All-American status when she finished sixth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 1.67 seconds. Michelle Smith of Montverde Academy in Florida won in 58.28 seconds.
The meet, which continues Saturday and Sunday, features athletes from all over the country but primarily the East Coast.
The top-six finishers in each championship event earn All-American status.
OC girls brought their A game to Nationals! 😤💪🇺🇸 Sophia Curtis-400H, 6th & ALL AMERICAN🎖️Callie Duff- T-5th, 5’0.25, Freshman HJ Maeve Smith-11:04.59 full 2MilePentathlon tmw for @CornellTFXC commit Elaina Styer@njmilesplit @HSSportsNJ @coreyannan360 @SJTrack @lambo2126 pic.twitter.com/vQFBWHzsEh— Ocean City Girls Track & Field (@oceancityTFXC) June 17, 2023
