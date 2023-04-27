Fabian Gonzalez delivered a historic effort at The Penn Relays Carnival in Philadelphia on Thursday.

The Southern Regional senior threw a Press-area and Ocean County record 203 feet, 2 inches on his sixth and final attempt to finish second in the discus.

Gonzalez’s best throw before his final attempt was 188-6. Nathan Villegas-Reyes of University Gardens High School in Puerto Rico won with a toss of 205 feet.

Gonzalez held the Ocean County record with his previous personal best of 189-9. He broke the previous Press-area record of 199-6 set by Braheme Days Jr. of Bridgeton in 2013.

The Penn Relays, held at the University of Pennsylvania’s Franklin Field, is one of the world’s best-known meets. It gives high school athletes a chance to compete in the same venue as world-class track and field stars. It’s akin to a high school football team playing a game before the Super Bowl.

The event is more than a track and field meet. It’s called a carnival for a reason as the streets around the Franklin Field are jammed with fans and competitors. Nearly every local high school competes in 4x400- and 4x100-meter relay heats. The meet also features individual events.

In other events Thursday, Ryan Merlino of Oakcrest finished tied for fifth in the pole vault with a person-best vault of 14-8. Brian O’Sullivan of Hillsborough vaulted 15-2.25 for the win.

The Mainland Regional boys ran the fastest 4x100-meter relay time of any Press-area school. The Mustangs foursome of Will Murray, Jon Perez, Jamie Tyson and Leo Pierre won their heat in 43.65 seconds. That time ranked 66th out of the 571 4x100 teams that ran Thursday.