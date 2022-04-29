Fabian Gonzalez, Connor Wright impress at Penn Relays

Fabian Gonzalez of Southern Regional High School and Connor Wright of Hammonton turned in impressive performances at The Penn Relays Carnival in Philadelphia on Friday.
Gonzales finished sixth in the discus with a throw of 184 feet, 8 inches. Trevor Gunzell of Edwin Allen School in Jamaica threw 202-8 to win.
Wright jumped 21-11.5 to finish seventh in the long jump. Gregory Forster of Lawrenceville won with a jump of 24-11.
In track events, Egg Harbor Township ran the fastest local 4x100-meter relay.
DJ Germann, Ahmad Fogg, Marco Algarin and Malachi Wesley ran 44.55 seconds. That time ranked 135th among the 477 teams that competed.
