Excitement build as high school basketball draws near

The high school basketball season is rapidly approaching.

With that comes anticipation and enthusiasm.

"The beginning of the season is like Christmas, isn't it? You have new presents and you get to see what you have and get excited for the season," Absegami girls coach Bob Lasko said Friday.

Practices began Nov. 28, and scrimmages started Monday. The regular season will start Dec. 15. The Braves, already showing signs of strong guard play from sophomores Reese Downey, Julia Hartman and junior Colombian transfer Allison Osorio, will open with Our Lady of Mercy Academy.

The Braves started three freshmen last year and are still very young. With transfers like Osorio and Caylynne Blackwell, who is from Ohio, the Braves are looking to put together another successful season.

"They are talented," said Lasko, who led the Braves to the South Jersey Group III semifinals last winter. "It's exciting. We are still looking to get over that hump. So, it's pretty cool. They are looking good."

Millville second-year boys coach Mike LaTorre said he is very excited, but also said this winter "seems to be a season like no other."

The basketball season is shortened by two weeks but each team will still play about 24 games. Good preparation and conditioning are even more important this season.

In the past, most teams were only allowed to have one week with four games, but this winter that will be routine. And if a game gets called due to weather, they will be harder to reschedule with such a tighter window, LaTorre noted.

Millville opens at home against Atlantic City on Dec. 15.

"It's going to be a sprint," LaTorre said. "It's going to be a game, practice, game, practice, game. Every week, we are going to be playing three or four games per week throughout the season. It's going to be fast and furious, for sure."

For the Thunderbolts, some practices are more mental than physical and consist of watching film or recovering rather than being on the court the entire time, the coach said.

If a player has a minor injury that would have made them miss a game or two last season, that same injury could cost a player three or four games, LaTorre said. So, staying healthy will be crucial for every team in the state.

"It's exciting, and kids love to play," LaTorre said. I just hope everyone can stay healthy and be able to manage that workload because it's going to be a lot. It's going to be very intense."

The Cape-Atlantic League realigned its divisions and put a lot of the league's top teams in one division. Lasko and his Braves, one of the top teams in the league, will be with teams like Mainland Regional, Middle Township, Wildwood Catholic and Ocean City.

Lasko said every game is going to be competitive and fun to watch in their new division, the CAL National. He added that no team will finish undefeated against divisional opponents.

"With the shortened season and the powerful division we are in, it is going to be a grind for these teams," Lasko said. "The team that is going to be the most successful to come out of it is the one that is going to stay healthy and keep getting better throughout the season."

LaTorre and his Thunderbolts will also be in a new division, but said the team returns four starters. Among the returners expected to make an impact are Jabbar Barriento, Khalon Foster and Jaden Merrill.

"I'm optimistic because we have a lot of experience with guys who are coming back for their fourth year of varsity," said LaTorre, who was an assistant coach before taking over the program last year. "We have a lot of familiarity."