The Ocean City High School girls basketball trailed by only six points going into the fourth quarter but lost to Ewing High School 55-44 Thursday in a Group III state semifinal game at Deptford Township High School.
Ewing, the Central Jersey champion from Trenton, upped its season record to 29-3. Ocean City, the South Jersey champion, fell to 23-7.
Ewing led 26-21 at halftime and 39-33 after three quarters.
The Blue Devils advanced to meet Randolph at 6 p.m. Sunday at Toms River North for the state Group III championship. Randolph edged Teaneck 40-39 Thursday at Ramapo for the North Jersey title.
