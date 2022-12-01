 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Everything you need to know about the Millville/Northern Highands state title football game

Mainland Regional vs Millville football gallery

A scene from the state Group IV semifinal football game between Millville and Mainland Regional high schools at Cherokee in the Marlton section of Evesham Township on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.

 ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press

State Group IV Championship

Who: Millville (10-2) vs. Northern Highlands (9-3)

When/where: 6 p.m. Saturday at Rutgers University's SHI Stadium in Piscataway.

How they got here:

Millville beat Lacey Township 49-6; Jackson Memorial 34-16; Hammonton 18-16; and Mainland Regional 18-14.

Northern Highlands beat Montgomery 27-12; Irvington 17-13; Ramapo 49-42; and North Hunterdon 21-20.

For the first time in New Jersey history, high school football will crown a state champion. The Group IV final between Millville and Northern Highlights will take place Saturday evening at SHI Stadium at Rutgers University. Joe Martucci and Mike McGarry are on the turf to preview the game, as well as take a look at the other matches going on.

Key players:

Millville: Jacob Zamot, QB, 189 of 319 for 2,894 yards and 25 TDs; Na’eem Sharp, RB, 181 carries for 1,160 yards; Lotzeir Brooks, WR, 56 catches for 976 yards and 13 TDs; Ta’Ron Haile, WR, 43 catches for 647 yards; Solomon Massey-Kent, LB, 80 tackles; Keyan German, LB, 63.5 tackles; Kyon Conyers, DB, four interceptions.

Northern Highlands: Nate Johnson, QB, 98 of 153 for 1,322 yards and 11 TDs; Charlie Sparago, RB, 183 carries for 867 yards; Zach Madison, WR, 43 catches for 801 yards; Danny Smiechowski, WR, 10 TD catches; Zach Chostaka, LB, 163 tackles and three interceptions; Roman Dario, LB, 110 tackles.

Meteorologist Joe Martucci says it'll be warm, wet and windy for most of New Jersey's state football championship Saturday at SHI Stadium on the campus of Rutgers University. However, Joe says rain will clear in time for most of Millville's Group IV title match against Northern Highlands at 6 p.m. Joe and Sports Columnist Mike McGarry were on the field at the stadium for the forecast.

Inside the game: Northern Highlands is located in Allendale in Bergen County. Millville and Northern Highlands are 148 miles apart. … Northern Highlands started the season 1-2. … The Highlanders last two playoff wins have both come in overtime. Millville trailed in the fourth quarter in both of its last two playoff wins. … Both Millville and Northern Highlands played Irvington this season. Millville lost to Irvington 25-17 on Sept. 2 . Northern Highlands beat Irvington 17-13 in the North 1 Group IV semifinals.

