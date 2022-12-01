Everything you need to know about the Millville/Northern Highands state title football game

Inside the game: Northern Highlands is located in Allendale in Bergen County. Millville and Northern Highlands are 148 miles apart. … Northern Highlands started the season 1-2. … The Highlanders last two playoff wins have both come in overtime. Millville trailed in the fourth quarter in both of its last two playoff wins. … Both Millville and Northern Highlands played Irvington this season. Millville lost to Irvington 25-17 on Sept. 2 . Northern Highlands beat Irvington 17-13 in the North 1 Group IV semifinals.