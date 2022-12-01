Everything you need to know about the Millville/Northern Highands state title football game

State Group IV Championship
Who: Millville (10-2) vs. Northern Highlands (9-3)
When/where: 6 p.m. Saturday at Rutgers University's SHI Stadium in Piscataway.
How they got here:
Millville beat Lacey Township 49-6; Jackson Memorial 34-16; Hammonton 18-16; and Mainland Regional 18-14.
Northern Highlands beat Montgomery 27-12; Irvington 17-13; Ramapo 49-42; and North Hunterdon 21-20.
Key players:
Millville: Jacob Zamot, QB, 189 of 319 for 2,894 yards and 25 TDs; Na’eem Sharp, RB, 181 carries for 1,160 yards; Lotzeir Brooks, WR, 56 catches for 976 yards and 13 TDs; Ta’Ron Haile, WR, 43 catches for 647 yards; Solomon Massey-Kent, LB, 80 tackles; Keyan German, LB, 63.5 tackles; Kyon Conyers, DB, four interceptions.
Northern Highlands: Nate Johnson, QB, 98 of 153 for 1,322 yards and 11 TDs; Charlie Sparago, RB, 183 carries for 867 yards; Zach Madison, WR, 43 catches for 801 yards; Danny Smiechowski, WR, 10 TD catches; Zach Chostaka, LB, 163 tackles and three interceptions; Roman Dario, LB, 110 tackles.
Inside the game: Northern Highlands is located in Allendale in Bergen County. Millville and Northern Highlands are 148 miles apart. … Northern Highlands started the season 1-2. … The Highlanders last two playoff wins have both come in overtime. Millville trailed in the fourth quarter in both of its last two playoff wins. … Both Millville and Northern Highlands played Irvington this season. Millville lost to Irvington 25-17 on Sept. 2 . Northern Highlands beat Irvington 17-13 in the North 1 Group IV semifinals.
