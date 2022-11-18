Everything you need to know about the Millville/Mainland Regional high school football state semifinal

State Group IV semifinal

Who: Mainland Regional (10-1) vs. Millville (9-2)

When/where: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Cherokee

What’s next: Winner advances to the state final probably Dec. 3/4 against the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between Northern Highlands (8-3) and North Hunterdon (11-1).

Did you know: Millville beat Mainland Regional 62-0 last season.

Tickets: Cost $19 for adults and $2 for adults and senior citizens. Must be purchased online at NJSIAA.org/tickets.

Mainland key players: Ja’Briel Mace, RB/DB, 126 carries for 1,186 yards, 27 TDs and 5 interceptions; Cohen Cook, RB/LB, 512 rushing yards, 262 receiving yards; Stephen Ordille, RB, 53 carries for 510 yards; John Franchini, QB, 42 of 75 for 887 yards and 13 TDs; Jamie Tyson, WR/DB, 369 receiving yards and 4 interceptions; Paul Lombardo, DL, 74 tackles, 23 for losses; Nate Wagner, LB, 81 tackles; JJ Sinclair, LB, 121 tackles, 24 for losses; Hunter Watson, LB, 71 tackles, 16 for losses.

Coach’s quote: “Millville is dynamic. Their team speed is unbelievable, all over the place on both sides of the ball. You make one little mistake or you’re not hustling on one play and they can take it the distance. We have to do a great job of tackling and on offense we have to run a lot of plays and put the ball in the end zone,” Mainland coach Chuck Smith said.

Millville key players: Jacob Zamot, QB, 157 of 269 for 2,555 yards and 23 TDs; Na’eem Sharp, RB, 159 carries for 1,034 yards; Lotzeir Brooks, WR/DB, 50 catches for 879 yards ands 12 TDs; Ta’Ron Haile, WR, 38 catches for 616 yards; Keyan German, LB, 63.5 tackles; Kyon Conyers, DB, 4 interceptions, 52 tackles; Solomon Massey Kent, LB, 80 tackles; Thomas Smith III, WR/DB, 2 interceptions, 15 catches for 364 yards; Jamal Wallace Jr., LB, 42 tackles.

Coach’s quote: “We’re more battle tested than anybody in South Jersey because of the schedule we play. We have to play our game. We have to do our thing. We have to make sure we execute in every facet of the game,” Millville coach Humberto Ayala said.