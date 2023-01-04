Evangelina Kim scores career high for Atlantic Christian: Roundup

Evangelina Kim scored a career-high 29 points to lead the Atlantic Christian School girls basketball team to a 70-30 win Wednesday over Abundant Life.
She added eight steals and six assists.
Reyna Lewis scored 12 to go with four blocks and three rebounds for the Cougars (9-4). Paige Noble grabbed 10 rebounds to go with nine points and six steals.
Gianna Flynn scored eight and added three rebounds and two assists. Becca Kelley scored eight and had three steals. Sophia Costello and Taylor Sutton each scored two.
Wrestling
Point Pleasant Borough 63, Pinelands Reg. 11
106: Joseph DeAngelo PP by forfeit
113: West Matta PP p. Joseph Wainen (1:50)
120: Frankie Burgio PP p. Trevor Barchetto (0:36)
126: Jared Drewes PP p. Paul Renzulli (5:31)
132: Garrett Weiland PP d. Josiah Hart (6-5)
138: Nate Fletcher PPA d. Mason Livio (3-1)
144: Sam Scaturro PP p. Jake Greenberg (3:13)
150: Nick Sheridan PR p. Jacob Messano (0:24)
157: Jack Thompson PP p. Shane Gordon (2:55)
165: Tyler Criscuolo PP by forfeit
175: Gavin Wagner PR p. Brett Leschinski (5:15)
190: Tanner Hynes PP by forfeit
215: Declan Pratt PP d. Anthony Aguanno (9-4)
285: Chris Disbrow PP by forfeit
