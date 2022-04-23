Eva Blanco, Charlotte Walcoff help Mainland edge Camden Catholic: Roundup

Eva Blanco and Charlotte Walcoff each scored four goals to lead the Mainland Regional High School girls lacrosse team to an 11-10 victory over Camden Catholic in a nonconference game Saturday.

The game was tied 5-5 at halftime.

Julianna Medina added three assists and two goals. She also had a team-leading five ground balls and five draw controls. Lani Ford scored once. Walcoff had four caused turnovers, three ground balls and an assist. Overall, the Mustangs (5-5) caused 14 turnovers.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Mustangs.

Riley Dundee scored six for Camden Catholic (2-7).

Our Lady of Mercy 13, Middle Twp. 12: The Panthers led 7-6 at halftime, but the Villagers were able to force overtime and earn the Cape-Atlantic League Conference win. Gabby Eaise scored the winning goal in OT.

For OLMA (5-3), Fiona Lockhart and Mina Lockhart each scored five. Anissa Serafine scored twice. Maggie McMahon, Lucia Visalli and Rylie Gemberling each had an assist. Lindsey Serafine made 15 saves.

For the Panthers (4-5), Brianna Robinson scored five and added two assists. Abbie Teefy scored three with two assists. Eliza Billingham had three assists and one goal. Holly Mader had two assists and a goal. Mia Slick made 20 saves.

No. 6 Lenape 22, Ocean City 10: Racheli Levy-Smith scored four for the Red Raiders (7-2). Grace McAfee and Delainey Sutley each added two goals. Olivia Vanesko and Gracie Pierce each scored once. Levy-Smith added five draw controls. Presley Green made seven saves.

Emma Bunting and Gianna Monaco each scored eight for Lenape (6-0), which is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.

No. 7 Barnegat 20, Middletown North 5: Alyson Sojak scored six and had two assists for the Bengals (11-0). Calli Dunn scored five and had four assists. Savia Singh scored three and had an assist. Hailee Lutz scored twice, Isabel Guiro, Olivia Carll and Alexis Jasen each scored once. Emalie Menegus made five saves.

The undefeated Bengals are ranked No. 7.

Julie Zamor made six saves for Middletown North (0-7).

No. 4 Shawnee 19, No. 5 Southern Reg 4: Mady Cattani scored for for the Renegades (8-1), who are ranked No. 4. Bella Calvanese scored three. Carley Vernon made four saves. The Rams (9-2) are ranked No. 5. No further information was available.

Boys lacrosse

No. 2 Southern Reg. 9, Shore Reg. 7: Jack Kolbe scored five and added two assists for the Rams (8-1) are ranked No. 2.

Anthony Arch had two assists. Joey DeYoung and Zach Washco each scored once and had an assist. Hayden Lucas and Ryan Sininsky each scored once. Kurt Falk won 13 of 20 faceoffs. Tyler Sininsky made nine saves.

Jamie Mazzacco and Carson Spallone each scored twice for Shore (5-2), which led 3-2 at halftime. Southern scored three in the third quarter and four in the fourth, Walker Hunter made eight saves for Shore.

Softball

39th Blue Devil Invitational first round

GCIT 13, No. 9 Southern Reg. 12: The Lions (9-3) overcame a four-run deficit in the seventh inning to win. The Rams (9-3) are ranked ninth. Southern led 7-0 after three innings.

Madison Groschel-Klein doubled and scored twice. Kayla Riley doubled, had an RBI and scored for Southern. Kylie Roberts and Leah Morrin each doubled. Claire Gosse pitched a complete game and struck out 10.

Hammonton defeated GCIT in the second round Saturday. The Blue Devils will play Bordentown in the semifinals at noon Sunday.

Other games

Buena Reg. 19, Middle Twp. 2: The Chiefs (7-6) scored four runs in both the first and second innings and nine in the third. Buena outhit Middle 12-4. For Middle (3-8), Lily Vogel had an RBI single. Grace Thompson and Isabella D’Alonzo each scored runs.

Barnegat 19, Lower Cape May Reg. 0: The Bengals (5-4) scored seven runs in both the first and second innings. Julianna Cannizzaro tripled, scored twice and drove in two for Barnegat. Jamison Hogan had three RBIs and scored twice. Mikayla Klein doubled, drove in three and scored three. Charlotte Loutas scored three. Gabriella Giaconia doubled and scored twice. Jamison Hogan struck out 11 in five innings.

Barnegat outhit Lower 16-4.

Mariah Klinger, Isabella Arbelo Miranda, Delaney Brown and Lexi Cremin each singled for the Caper Tigers (0-8). Delaney Brown pitched four innings and struck out one.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.