Etter-Veight takes over Millville field hockey from grandmother Claudia McCarthy

There’s a field hockey coaching change at Millville High School this fall, and it’s a bit unique.
Corrine Etter-Veight takes over the coaching reins after Claudia McCarthy, her grandmother, had coached for 50 years. McCarthy led the Thunderbolts to 11 conference titles, including two shared. Her field hockey career record was 610-238-121, and she’s the South Jersey leader in wins.
The high school field hockey season begins Tuesday in New Jersey. Millville will host Hammonton at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday in its season opener.
“There’s definitely a lot of pressure, and there’s a lot of expectations,” said Etter-Veight, who was McCarthy’s assistant coach for two years following an outstanding career as a field hockey and lacrosse player at Millville. “The experience of trying to live up to a legend is amazing. It’s exciting and nerve-wracking.”
Etter-Veight had a similar coaching experience before because she took over from McCarthy this past spring as the Millville girls lacrosse coach, again after being an assistant. McCarthy coached lacrosse for 24 years, including 23 as a head coach.
“I already know what it’s like to take her place,” Etter-Veight said.
Becoming the coach for Etter-Veight was a process. She finished with 85 career goals, a Millville record, in her senior season of 2013, but played lacrosse at Philadelphia University.
“I wanted to go to nursing school and work in a lab,” Etter-Veight said. “I started to come back and started a youth program in Millville for boys and girls lacrosse and field hockey, called Small Town Sticks. The passion moved in another direction.”
Etter-Veight said that the Millville team is adjusting well to having her as the coach.
“My grandmother and I definitely have a different style of coaching,” Etter-Veight said. “I’m always a bit more vocal. If my grandmother wanted to tell a player something during a game, she would sub in and out and talk directly to her.
“It’s fun to coach, it’s always a blast. Each year is a new challenge; that’s what makes it fun.”
Millville is rebuilding this fall and has no seniors after going 6-4-1 in McCarthy’s final season of 2020. That season was shortened due to COVID-19, but Cape-Atlantic League field hockey will return to its normal schedule this fall, with Millville in the always-tough American Conference.
Graduated are Casey Etter, Corrine’s younger sister who broke her career scoring record, and Jaylene Williams, a key playmaking defender. Both were first-team Press All-Stars.
Returning starters include junior midfielder Stella Sheppard, sophomore Jalia Cooper, last year’s only freshman starter, and Lily Mahabir, a junior goalie. Mahabir was an athletic field player, but McCarthy converted her to goalie last year.
Cooper scored eight goals and had two assists in 2020. Sheppard had a goal and three assists. Mahabir started every game and had three shutouts, averaged 6.5 saves per game and had a 1.27 goals-against average.
Others key players include speedy junior forward Alexis Moler, freshman midfielder Emmah Devlin, a skilled club player, freshman defender Brooke Powers, whom Etter-Veight called a natural leader, and junior forward Aliza Langlois.
The Thunderbolts’ assistant coaches are Brenda Hoffman, and Dominic Pontari, who also is a girls lacrosse assistant.
“We have six freshmen, four juniors and three sophomores,” Etter-Veight said. “It’s a very small team in numbers. COVID kept some people from coming out. In the first year, there are a lot of challenges. We’re young, and we can shape them. We should be good in the next couple years.”
Sheppard is a third-year varsity player. She said Casey Etter and McCarthy talked her into playing field hockey when she was in the fifth grade.
“I hope she (Etter-Veight) has a good season. I’m very excited for her,” said Sheppard, a 16-year-old Millville resident. “The team is doing very well. I’m very proud of the team. We have no seniors, but the team has stepped up. It’s very fun.”
Sheppard said playing for Etter-Veight isn’t a big change from McCarthy.
“It was awesome to play for Claudia,” Sheppard said. “She brought so much energy to the team, and she made it fun. I’m lucky to have had her as a coach. It’s not a drastic change now because she (Etter-Veight) was part of the program. I’m excited for the season. The team works well together. We feed off each other.”
