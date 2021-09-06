Etter-Veight takes over Millville field hockey from grandmother Clauda McCarthy

“I wanted to go to nursing school and work in a lab,” Etter-Veight said. “I started to come back and started a youth program in Millville for boys and girls lacrosse and field hockey, called Small Town Sticks. The passion moved in another direction.”

Etter-Veight said that the Millville team is adjusting well to having her as the coach.

“My grandmother and I definitely have a different style of coaching,” Etter-Veight said. “I’m always a bit more vocal. If my grandmother wanted to tell a player something during a game, she would sub in and out and talk directly to her.

“It’s fun to coach, it’s always a blast. Each year is a new challenge; that’s what makes it fun.”

Millville is rebuilding this fall and has no seniors after going 6-4-1 in McCarthy’s final season of 2020. That season was shortened due to COVID-19, but Cape-Atlantic League field hockey will return to its normal schedule this fall, with Millville in the always-tough American Conference.

Graduated are Casey Etter, Corrine’s younger sister who broke her career scoring record, and Jaylene Williams, a key playmaking defender. Both were first-team Press All-Stars.