H.S. ROUNDUP | LATE FRIDAY

Ethan Spinnato scores twice, Vineland beats AC

hslivesoccer.jpg

Vineland High School's Ethan Spinnato scored the first two goals as the host Fighting Clan boys soccer team beat Atlantic City 3-0 on Friday.

Vineland, which started at 0-4, evened its record at 6-6-5.

Joshua Majekodumni also scored. Gregory Burgess Jr. assisted on the first goal, and Christian DeLeon assisted on the other two. Tristan DeLeon recorded the shutout with nine saves. Ivan Cordoba made seven saves for Atlantic City (8-4).

Buena Regional 1, Schalick 0: Jaden DelValle scored for host Buena (7-5-2) in the second half, and Ethan Ennis assisted. Geoff Blasberg had seven saves for the shutout. Schalick dropped to 7-8.

Ocean City 3, Oakcrest 0: Jon Leap, Colin Bowman and Anthony Evans each scored for host Ocean City, and Aidan O'Kane, Wade Hudak and Bowman all had assists. Eddie Fuller had three saves for the shutout. William Grayson made seven saves for Oakcrest.

Field hockey

Mainland Regional 2, Absegami 2: Sarah Reina and Olivia Mazuca scored for visiting Absegami (2-8-4). Grace Bean and Michaela Werber both scored for Mainland (5-9-2) in the fourth quarter. Farley O’Brien made eight saves for the Mustangs.

Girls soccer

Trinity Hall 1, Barnegat 0: Reilly Sullivan scored the winning goal for visiting Trinity Hall (9-6-2) in the second half. Emily Venezia made five saves for the shutout. Angelica Laudati made 22 saves for Barnegat (7-8-1).

Girls tennis

Girls tennis

Pleasantville 3, Bridgeton 2

Singles: Julia Ramirez, P d. Maria Shelton 6-0, 6-1; Helen Robledo, P d. Jocelyn Perez 6-4, 6-4; Anika Cooper, P d. Ashley Martinez 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.

Doubles: Juana West and Harmony Hughes, B d. Nasiyada Atkinson and Ayanna Hubbard 6-3, 6-0; Jocelyn Zamora Sanchez and Sarai Torres, B won by forfeit.

Records: Bridgeton 5-11; Pleasantville 1-12.

Oakcrest 4, Holy Spirit 1

Singles: Cece Capone, O d. Catherine Gallagher 6-3, 6-1; Michaela Hearn, O d. Armani Mensah 6-2, 6-0; Samantha McDow, O d. Jessica Kay 1-6, 6-0, 6-4.

Doubles: Trinity Brown and Bindiya Dave, O d. Danielle Curau and Melanie Torres 6-3, 7-6 (7-3); Mariah Nell and Veronica Nesbit, HS d. Gabrielle Tropiano and Vanessa Lee 4-6, 6-2, 1-6.

Records: Holy Spirit 12-6; Oakcrest 8-11.

Millville 5, Cedar Creek 0

Singles: Arielis Martinez d. Ang Wyld 6-0, 6-1; Cheyanna Snyder d. Phoebe Kershenblatt 6-0, 6-0; Rebecca Lore d. Clarabella Couch 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Jocelyn Eduardo and Brianna Miller d. Ava Ulland and Nicole Vargas 6-4, 6-0; Savanna Hadley and Jaslene Negron d. Vega Figarola and Alex Ruggiero 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.

Records: Cedar Creek 4-13; Millville 6-15.

