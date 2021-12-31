Ernie Troiano leads Wildwood to win over Oakcrest at Basketball Classic

Ernie Troiano scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Wildwood High School boys basketball team to a 56-44 victory over Oakcrest in the Boardwalk Basketball Classic’s Crest Savings Bank Showcase at the Wildwoods Convention Center on Friday.
Troiano added eight rebounds and two assists.
Junior Hans added 14 points, five rebounds and five steals for the Warriors (4-2). Dom Troiano scored 10 and was 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. He grabbed a team-leading 12 rebounds.
Jordan Fusik scored eight, including six free throws. Josh Vallese scored seven, including a 3-pointer. Lance Lillo added two points.
Wildwood led 30-29 at halftime but outscored the Falcons 13-9 in the third quarter.
Teran McCrea led Oakcrest (0-3) with 13 points. LaQuan Garland scored eight. Jack O’Brien (seven), Josiah Casanova (three) and Ra’mar Neely-Wilson (two) also scored for Oakcrest.
Score at the Shore
Mainland Reg. 52, Middle Twp. 42 (from Thursday): Cohen Cook scored a game-high 21 to help the Mustangs improve to 2-3.
For the Panthers (3-2), Bubba McNeil led with 14 points. Jamir McNeil, Bubba’s brother, scored 10. Matthew Barcas added six points. Michael Zarfati (five), Anthony Trombetta (three) and Gavin Aftanis and Aydan Howell each scored two.
Other games
Millville 56, Williamstown 43 (from Thursday): Jabbar Barriento and Jaden Merrill each scored 13 for the Thunderbolts (3-1). Calem Bowman added 11 points. Khalon Foster scored 10. Donte Smith (five) and Ta’Ron Haile and Raquan Ford (two each) also scored for Millville.
Shane Hailey led with 14 points for Williamstown (1-2).
Egg Harbor Twp. 59, Haddonfield 42 (from Thursday): The Eagles earned a big win over a perennial South Jersey power. EHT (6-0) is ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11. Haddonfield (4-1) is No. 8.
DJ Germann and Jay-Nelly Reyes each scored 15 for the Eagles. Forward Anthony Colon and Reyes each grabbed seven rebounds. Reyes added six assists. Isaiah Glenn scored 10. Carlos Lopez scored eight. Anthony Colon added six points. Ruben Rodriguez (three) and Noah Holliday (two) also scored.
Matt Leming led Haddonfield with 14 points.
Girls basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
Genny Farnan-Robinson Memorial Showcase Game
Timber Creek 35, Ocean City 34: Avery Jackson and Madelyn Adamson each scored 10 for the Red Raiders (2-2). Ocean City led 15-10 at halftime and 27-22 after three quarters. But Timber Creek (3-0) outscored the Red Raiders 13-7 in the fourth to remain undefeated.
Hannah Cappelletti and Frankie Ritzel each scored five for the Red Raiders. Maddy Monteleone added four points.
Amaya Burch scored 14 for Timber Creek. Nal’La Bennett added 12 points.
Kaitlin Anzelone Memorial Championship Game
Wildwood 60, Holy Spirit 50 (from Thursday): Wildwood returned from a COVID-19 shutdown and won a championship
Freshman guard Macie McCracken scored 19 points to lead the undefeated Warriors (3-0) after they were unable to practice or play for 10 days before the tournament started.
The bracket honors a 2003 Wildwood graduate who played on the Warriors’ three state Group I championship teams. Anzelone died in 2005 of leukemia at the age of 20.
Imene Fathi scored 16 for the Warriors. Sinaia Stroman-Hills added 11 points. Maya Benichou, Emily Little and Ava Troiano each scored four. Kaydence Oakley scored two.
For the Spartans (2-2), Hanna Watson led with 18 points. Sabrina Little scored 16. Kendall Murphy added seven points. Kira Murray (four), Cece Bell (three) and Ella Petrosh (two) also scored for Holy Spirit.
Blue Devil Holiday Tournament
Ocean Twp. 41, Lacey Twp. 36 (from Thursday): Kayden Clark scored 14 for Ocean Township, which finished third in the tournament. Eli Clark added 12 points.
For the Lions (4-2), Sarah Zimmerman led with 12 points. Maddie Bell scored 10, Riley Mahan eight. Riley Giordano added four points, Brooke Schmidt one.
Ice hockey
Southern Reg. 4, Manasquan 2 (from Thursday): Brooks Hradek scored twice for the Rams (7-2) en route to the Winding River Tournament championship.
Matthew Leonard and Christopher Laureigh also scored. Laureigh, Sean Rowland, Yater Henry and Aidan Ruiz each added an assist. Aidan Rowland, who was named the tournament MVP, made 37 saves.
Vin Ferraro and James Farinacci scored for Manasquan (3-5-1). Conall Dougherty made 39 saves.
