Eric Strecker getting comfortable as Atlantic City's quarterback

“I was a little home sick,” Strecker said, “and the first place I could think of was Atlantic City High School.”

Strecker knew plenty of Atlantic City players from junior football.

“I knew this team was going to be dangerous,” he said, “and I really wanted to be a part of it.”

The 6-foot-2, 192-pound Strecker completed 11 of 21 passes against Oakcrest. The Vikings feature several talented receivers, including Jaheem Frederick, Jahmeer Cartagena and Jayden Jones.

“If I put the ball up in the air, they’re going to get it,” Strecker said. “I trust them. I thank God every day that I can wake up and have the chance to play for a team that I love and a team that loves me with coaches that put me in the opportunities I have. I’m grateful for everything I have.”

Wright says Strecker is a student of the game. Strecker and his dad often watched game video together

“I was asking him about Ole Miss and Alabama,” Wright said, “and he said, ‘I like Lane Kiffin.’ He’s into the game, and that makes him easier to coach. Your quarterback has to be your most enthusiastic player. He checks all those boxes.”