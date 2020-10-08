Eric Strecker getting comfortable as Atlantic City's quarterback

Atlantic City High School football coach Keenan Wright hopes quarterback Eric Strecker has found a home.
It certainly looked that way after the Vikings’ season opener last Friday.
Strecker threw for four touchdowns and ran for another score as Atlantic City beat Oakcrest 40-0.
Atlantic City (1-0) can start 2-0 for the first time since 2011 when it hosts Egg Harbor Township (0-1) at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Vikings were a combined 2-18 the past two seasons.
“The main thing about being a quarterback is it gives me a challenge every day,” Strecker said. “I have to know what everybody is doing at all times, and I love being the person in charge. I’m not one to stand in the back. You can say I’m a flashy person. I love being the face of the team.”
Strecker grew up in Absecon, where he played for the Absecon Blue Devils of the Atlantic County Junior Football League. Strecker began his high school football career at Holy Spirit. After his freshman season, he moved to Chesilhurst Borough, Camden County, with his older sister, Hailey, and his father, Eric Sr., and attended Winslow Township.
He wanted to come back to Atlantic County for his junior season. He now lives in Brigantine with his mother, Lisa.
“I was a little home sick,” Strecker said, “and the first place I could think of was Atlantic City High School.”
Strecker knew plenty of Atlantic City players from junior football.
“I knew this team was going to be dangerous,” he said, “and I really wanted to be a part of it.”
The 6-foot-2, 192-pound Strecker completed 11 of 21 passes against Oakcrest. The Vikings feature several talented receivers, including Jaheem Frederick, Jahmeer Cartagena and Jayden Jones.
“If I put the ball up in the air, they’re going to get it,” Strecker said. “I trust them. I thank God every day that I can wake up and have the chance to play for a team that I love and a team that loves me with coaches that put me in the opportunities I have. I’m grateful for everything I have.”
Wright says Strecker is a student of the game. Strecker and his dad often watched game video together
“I was asking him about Ole Miss and Alabama,” Wright said, “and he said, ‘I like Lane Kiffin.’ He’s into the game, and that makes him easier to coach. Your quarterback has to be your most enthusiastic player. He checks all those boxes.”
The Vikings will play an EHT team that is also trying to turn its program around. The Eagles, who are seeking their first winning season since 2010, opened with a 13-6 loss to Mainland Regional last Saturday. Senior defensive back/running back Avery McKim ran for 46 yards, caught three passes for 23 yards, made five tackles and intercepted two passes.
“You want to make sure kids stay at even keel,” Wright said. “You can’t get too high, because things can definitely go left really quickly. We have to come with energy. That’s pretty much all you can do in football.”
Wright was hired as the Vikings’ head coach in February. He was an assistant under head coach Thomas Kelly from 2010-17. Wright played quarterback at Camden Catholic. He’s tough on players at that position.
“Once you’re a quarterback you’re kind of always a quarterback,” Wright said. “There’s a few things to clean up (with Strecker) footwork-wise and all that, but I think he’s found his home.”
Contact: 609-272-7209
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
