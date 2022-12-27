Emmett Kane hits game-winning 3 as Holy Spirit beats Southern Regional in OT

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Coach Kyle Dhyne of the Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team wants Emmett Kane to shoot more.

Dhyne really, really wants Kane to shoot more.

“I beg him to shoot the ball,” Dhyne said with a laugh. “We’re trying to get him to be more aggressive.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Kane showed why his coach keeps asking.

The 6-foot-4 senior made four 3-pointers after halftime, including the winner with 18 seconds left, to help the Spartans beat host Southern Regional 64-61 in overtime in a Score at the Shore first-round game.

Holy Spirit (2-3) has won two straight after opening with three consecutive losses. Senior forward Jayden Llanos sparked the Spartans with 12 points and eight rebounds. Tom Mengus scored 13, grabbed 10 rebounds and blocked two shots for Southern (3-1).

"Winning a right game like today,” Dhyne said, “hopefully gives us a lot of confidence. We have a group of kids that play hard for us right now. They listen. They run their stuff. They share the ball. It’s a fun group to coach.”

Kane finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Early in the game, he appeared to be a player who did the “little things.” He had just two points at halftime, but in the second half he turned into the shooter Dhyne wants him to be.

“I got a couple of open shots early in the second half thanks to my teammates,” Kane said. “I was able to knock them down and get my confidence up.”

The winning 3 came from the left wing.

“I saw an open space in front of me that I could step into,” Kane said. “I feel like it was the best we could get in that situation. It felt good.”

Kane’s 3-pointer was a fitting end to a close back-and-forth contest. Neither team led by more than three points in the fourth quarter or overtime.

Southern forced overtime when Max DiPietro sank a mini-hook shot in the lane off an inbounds pass with 1 minute, 33 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 57.

There were two lead changes in overtime before Kane made his winning shot.

“We just had to stick together as a team,” Llanos said. “This is a new group of guys. We stuck together, and that’s what got us this W. This group right here, I feel like we’re on the right track now.”

Holy Spirit will play Lenape in a Score at the Shore semifinal at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

This has been a season of transition for the Spartans, who made the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament semifinals last season. Spirit was projected to be a CAL contender this season with five starters returning, but four of those players transferred. Llanos was the only starter who returned.

“I was a glue guy last year,” Llanos said. “This year, I still have to be that glue guy, get rebounds, do all the dirty work. But I feel like it’s more (important) this year.”

The transfers gave Kane a chance to play he might not otherwise have gotten.

“I was on the bench basically every game last year,” Kane said. “I’m just sticking with it, waiting for my opportunity and taking advantage of it.”

PHOTOS Holy Spirit vs. Southern Regional boys basketball at Score at the Shore