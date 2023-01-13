Emma Perri scores 33 to lead St. Joseph: Roundup

St. Joseph Academy's Cassidy Perri scored 33 points to lead the host Wildcats to a 50-46 win over Cape May Tech in a Cape-Atlantic League girls basketball game Friday.

Cape May Tech led 25-17 at halftime, but St. Joseph (3-3) outscored the Hawks 25-11 in the third quarter.

Shyla McLean scored 13 points, and Nisa Fuller and Indy Lewis added two apiece for the Wildcats. For Tech (3-3), Samantha Kretschmer led with 14 points. Alyssa Gery added eight and Amanda Daino had six.

No. 5 Mainland Regional 53, Our Lady of Mercy Academy 31: Mainland twins Ava Mazur and Bella Mazur scored 16 and 15 points, respectively. The host Mustangs (11-2), ranked fifth in The Press Elite 11, led 22-17 at halftime and pulled away in the second half. Ava Mazur scored eight in the third quarter, and Bella had seven in the fourth.

Sydney Stokes added 11 points, including four in the fourth quarter, and Kasey Bretones scored eight. For OLMA (5-5), Savannah Prescott scored eight points, and Angelina Dragone and Drew Coyle had six apiece.

Hammonton 52, Cedar Creek 23: Emma Paretti led the host Blue Devils (7-6) with 26 points, 21 rebounds, four assists, five steals and seven blocks. Ava Divello scored 15 points and had five rebounds and three assists, and Shamaya Simola added six points, five rebounds and four steals. Kiley Kozlowski contributed five points and six rebounds. Hammonton 31-9 at halftime.

For Cedar Creek (6-5), Emonie Taylor scored eight points, Lexi Sears added six and Mia McColl five.

Atlantic City 58, ACIT 21: Quanirah Montague and Sasha Lemons led host Atlantic City (5-3) with 14 points apiece. Bridget Roach added eight, Taison Parker five. For ACIT (2-7), Brianna Casiano scored five points, and Zion Stewart and Chayley Williams each had four.

Atlantic Christian 41, Calvary Academy 12: Reyna Lewis scored 11 for the Cougars (12-5) to go with four rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Paige Noble contributed nine points, nine rebounds, eight steals, eight assists and three blocks. Gianna Flynn added six points, seven rebounds and three steals, and Becca Kelly had three points, three rebounds and four steals. Sophia Costello scored three points and had seven rebounds.

PHOTOS Pinelands Regional vs. Manchester Township girls basketball