Emma Peretti's double-double leads Hammonton past OLMA: Roundup

Cedar Creek 42, Pleasantville 15: Jada Hill scored a game-high 19 for the Pirates (2-4). Lexi Sears scored seven. Mia McColl, Marissa Massaro and Nyasia Hill each added four points. Kileen McNeill and Emonie Taylor each scored two.

Cassidy Tolbert scored eight for the Greyhounds (0-6). Keanni Dupont scored four. Khaliyah Haraksin scored two.

Atlantic Christian 47, Cumberland Christian 23: Paige Noble scored 15 to go with four rebounds, four steals and three assists for the Cougars. Maddie DeNick scored 10 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Reyna Lewis scored seven and grabbed four rebounds.

Evangelina Kim scored six to go with five steals. Becca Kelley scored five. Daniella Ajayi grabbed five rebounds and scored two. Sophia Johnson scored two.

Destiny Riley scored 13 for Cumberland Christian.

No. 4 Atlantic City 60, Millville 30: The host Vikings, ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, had a balanced offense as they outscored Millville 36-18 in the first half. Naysha Suarez scored 14, all in the first three quarters. Quanirah Cherry-Montague and Sanai Garrison-Macon added 12 and 10 points, respectively. Sasha Lemons scored nine. Atlantic City improved to 6-1.