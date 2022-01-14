 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Emma Peretti's double-double leads Hammonton past OLMA: Roundup
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Emma Peretti's double-double leads Hammonton past OLMA: Roundup

Emma Peretti scored 38 and grabbed 23 rebounds to lead the Hammonton High School girls basketball team to an 86-74 victory over Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Friday.

The Blue Devils (3-2) led 51-29 at halftime. 

Ava Divello scored 22 points to go with seven assists and five rebounds. Giada Palmieri scored 16 and grabbed 12 rebounds. Shamaya Simola scored 10 and grabbed five rebounds. Sofia Purvis added eight rebounds and three assists.

Madelynn Bernhardt scored 22 for the Villagers (5-3). She made four 3s. Drew Coyle scored 12. Madison Palek added 10 points. Sophia Sacco (eight), Savannah Prescott (seven), Kenzie Palek (six), Olivia Fiocchi (five) and Gianna Patitucci and Gabriella Cruz (two each) also scored for OLMA.

Holy Spirit 62, ACIT 45: Sabrina Little scored 18 for the Spartans (5-2), who won their third straight game. Kieran Brewster scored 14. Hanna Watson added 11 points. Kira Murray scored nine. Ava Buccafurni (five) anf Marissa Gras (one) also scored for Holy Spirit.

Grace Speer scored a game-high 24 for the Red Hawks (3-5). Nataly Trinidad Lopez (three), Veronica Rodriguez (two) and Daphnee Gonzalez-Mora (one) also scored for ACIT.

Cedar Creek 42, Pleasantville 15: Jada Hill scored a game-high 19 for the Pirates (2-4). Lexi Sears scored seven. Mia McColl, Marissa Massaro and Nyasia Hill each added four points. Kileen McNeill and Emonie Taylor each scored two.

Cassidy Tolbert scored eight for the Greyhounds (0-6). Keanni Dupont scored four. Khaliyah Haraksin scored two.

Atlantic Christian 47, Cumberland Christian 23: Paige Noble scored 15 to go with four rebounds, four steals and three assists for the Cougars. Maddie DeNick scored 10 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Reyna Lewis scored seven and grabbed four rebounds.

Evangelina Kim scored six to go with five steals. Becca Kelley scored five. Daniella Ajayi grabbed five rebounds and scored two. Sophia Johnson scored two.

Destiny Riley scored 13 for Cumberland Christian.

No. 4 Atlantic City 60, Millville 30: The host Vikings, ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, had a balanced offense as they outscored Millville 36-18 in the first half. Naysha Suarez scored 14, all in the first three quarters. Quanirah Cherry-Montague and Sanai Garrison-Macon added 12 and 10 points, respectively. Sasha Lemons scored nine. Atlantic City improved to 6-1.

For Millville (3-5), Julianna Wilson scored eight. Brooke Joslin scored six.

Boys basketball

Wildwood 63, Pennsville 42: Jordan Fusik scored 13 for the Warriors (7-3). He made three 3s. Ernie Troiano scored 10, grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and got four assists. Junior Hans scored eight to go with seven assists. Dom Troiano scored seven and grabbed four rebounds. Wildwood led 37-13 at halftime.

Josh Vallese scored six for the Warriors. Harley Buscham and Brian Cunniff each scored five. Zion Hamilton and Chase Critchfield each scored four. Hamilton added six rebounds. Lance Lillo scored two.

Luke Wood and JD Wilson each scored eight for Pennsville.

Wildwood Catholic 57, Atlantic City 45: Justin Harper scored a game-high 16 for the Crusaders (6-4). Azmir Kates scored 11. Rashee Bell scored nine. Landon Hart added seven points. Jimmy Kane (four), Cade Vodges (two) and Manny Weaver (one) also scored for Wildwood Catholic. It was the third straight win for the Crusaders.

Dylan Culmone the Vikings (0-5) with 12 points. Nasir Turner scored seven. Ismail Kanu and Jacquel Holmes each scored five. Stephen Jones scored four. Jai Pridgen-Hill scored three. Jacque Pridgen-Hill, Lance Williams and Nasim Gordy-Harris each scored two.

Swimming, wrestling, bowling

Girls swimming

No. 6 Ocean City 91, No. 9 Vineland 79

200 Medley Relay—OC (Mia Buonadonna, Abby Hays, Rachel Stauffer, Olivia Scherbin) 2:06.30

200 Freestyle—Lena Luciano V 2:16.52

200 IM—Ava Levari V 2:41.12

50 Freestyle—Ava Luciano V 28.29

100 Butterfly—Ava Smith V 1:07.53

100 Freestyle—Scherbin OC 59.88

500 Freestyle—L. Luciano V 4:50.58

200 Freestyle Relay—OC (Sofia Petrov, Mia Gallagher, Nina DiPilato, Lilly Teofanova) 2:02.23

100 Backstroke—Buonadonna OC 1:10.66

100 Breaststroke—Isabela Saltar V 1:22.19

400 Freestyle Relay—V (A. Luciano, Levari, Smith, L. Luciano 4:16.86

Records: Ocean City 6-1; Vineland 5-1

Boys swimming

No. 6 Mainland Reg. 110, Atlantic City 65

200 Medley Relay—M (Mason Bushay, Matt Giannantonio, Carson Vasser, Ryan Brown) 1:56.65

200 Freestyle—Zach Vassar M 2:02.83

200 IM—Bushay M 2:12.44

50 Freestyle—C. Vasser M 25.61

100 Butterfly—Giannantonio M 1:03.07

100 Freestyle—C. Vasser M 38.19

500 Freestyle—Z. Vassar M 4:15.80

200 Freestyle Relay—M (Giannantonio, C. Vasser, Evan Falk, Ryan Brown) 1:45.50

100 Backstroke—Bushay M 1:01.07

100 Breaststroke—Giannantonio M 1:15.14

400 Freestyle Relay—M (Z. Vassar, Falk, Alex Savov, Bushay) 3:54.16

Records: Mainland 6-1; Atlantic City 4-3

Coed swimming

Middle Twp. 115, Lower Cape May 55

At Cape May County Special Services Pool

200 Medley Relay—M (Nicholas Fonseca, Justin Wen, Dale Fiorucci, Vinny Povio) 2:03.59

200 Freestyle—Wen M 2:24.33

200 IM—Brandyn Acevedo M 2:14.51

50 Freestyle—Chase McCray M 24.71

100 Butterfly—Carmine Fuscellaro M 1:22.35

100 Freestyle—Justin Melli L 53.43

500 Freestyle—Kaitlyn Crouthamel L 6:00.00

200 Freestyle Relay—M (Acevedo, Povio, Wen, McCray) 1:48.39

100 Backstroke—Acevedo M 1:00.52

100 Breaststroke—Melli L 1:15.50

400 Freestyle Relay—M (McCray, Fiorucci, Eric Fonseca, Acevedo) 4:06.38

Wrestling

Egg Harbor Twp. 39, Highland/Triton 28

106-Peter Steed EHT p. TJ Holmes (2:53)

113-Cole Dugan EHT by forfeit

120-Sean Dever EHT by forfeit

126-Isaiah Garcia H d. Matt Dugan (5-0)

132-Michael Simonelli H d. Xavier Meneses-Fedeli (5-0)

138-Michael Williams H d. Vincent Faldetta (5-4)

144-Krishon Davis H p. Alexander Guerra (1:48)

150-Nicholas Faldetta EHT p. Jacob Aday (0:32)

157-Calvin Johnson EHT d. Caden Skvarcek (8-3)

165-Aiden Smith H d. Reed Orbach (8-2)

175-Izaiah Otero H md. Micah Bird (9-1)

190-Aiden Seratore EHT by forfeit

215-Moises Rios EHT p. Connor Brennan (1:48)

285-William Taylor H p. Eric Castro ():52)

Girls bowling

Gloucester Tech 4, Hammonton 0: G: Megan Prettyman (563, 198), Gianna McGahan (552, 209), Heidi Sheppleman (523, 200); H: Violet Speakman (449, 152), Aubrey Smith (419, 158), Emily Stanziale (385, 143)

