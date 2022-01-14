Emma Peretti's double-double leads Hammonton past OLMA: Roundup

Emma Peretti scored 38 and grabbed 23 rebounds to lead the Hammonton High School girls basketball team to an 86-74 victory over Our Lady of Mercy Academy in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game Friday.
The Blue Devils (3-2) led 51-29 at halftime.
Ava Divello scored 22 points to go with seven assists and five rebounds. Giada Palmieri scored 16 and grabbed 12 rebounds. Shamaya Simola scored 10 and grabbed five rebounds. Sofia Purvis added eight rebounds and three assists.
Madelynn Bernhardt scored 22 for the Villagers (5-3). She made four 3s. Drew Coyle scored 12. Madison Palek added 10 points. Sophia Sacco (eight), Savannah Prescott (seven), Kenzie Palek (six), Olivia Fiocchi (five) and Gianna Patitucci and Gabriella Cruz (two each) also scored for OLMA.
Holy Spirit 62, ACIT 45: Sabrina Little scored 18 for the Spartans (5-2), who won their third straight game. Kieran Brewster scored 14. Hanna Watson added 11 points. Kira Murray scored nine. Ava Buccafurni (five) anf Marissa Gras (one) also scored for Holy Spirit.
Grace Speer scored a game-high 24 for the Red Hawks (3-5). Nataly Trinidad Lopez (three), Veronica Rodriguez (two) and Daphnee Gonzalez-Mora (one) also scored for ACIT.
Cedar Creek 42, Pleasantville 15: Jada Hill scored a game-high 19 for the Pirates (2-4). Lexi Sears scored seven. Mia McColl, Marissa Massaro and Nyasia Hill each added four points. Kileen McNeill and Emonie Taylor each scored two.
Cassidy Tolbert scored eight for the Greyhounds (0-6). Keanni Dupont scored four. Khaliyah Haraksin scored two.
Atlantic Christian 47, Cumberland Christian 23: Paige Noble scored 15 to go with four rebounds, four steals and three assists for the Cougars. Maddie DeNick scored 10 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Reyna Lewis scored seven and grabbed four rebounds.
Evangelina Kim scored six to go with five steals. Becca Kelley scored five. Daniella Ajayi grabbed five rebounds and scored two. Sophia Johnson scored two.
Destiny Riley scored 13 for Cumberland Christian.
No. 4 Atlantic City 60, Millville 30: The host Vikings, ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, had a balanced offense as they outscored Millville 36-18 in the first half. Naysha Suarez scored 14, all in the first three quarters. Quanirah Cherry-Montague and Sanai Garrison-Macon added 12 and 10 points, respectively. Sasha Lemons scored nine. Atlantic City improved to 6-1.
For Millville (3-5), Julianna Wilson scored eight. Brooke Joslin scored six.
Boys basketball
Wildwood 63, Pennsville 42: Jordan Fusik scored 13 for the Warriors (7-3). He made three 3s. Ernie Troiano scored 10, grabbed a game-high eight rebounds and got four assists. Junior Hans scored eight to go with seven assists. Dom Troiano scored seven and grabbed four rebounds. Wildwood led 37-13 at halftime.
Josh Vallese scored six for the Warriors. Harley Buscham and Brian Cunniff each scored five. Zion Hamilton and Chase Critchfield each scored four. Hamilton added six rebounds. Lance Lillo scored two.
Luke Wood and JD Wilson each scored eight for Pennsville.
Wildwood Catholic 57, Atlantic City 45: Justin Harper scored a game-high 16 for the Crusaders (6-4). Azmir Kates scored 11. Rashee Bell scored nine. Landon Hart added seven points. Jimmy Kane (four), Cade Vodges (two) and Manny Weaver (one) also scored for Wildwood Catholic. It was the third straight win for the Crusaders.
Dylan Culmone the Vikings (0-5) with 12 points. Nasir Turner scored seven. Ismail Kanu and Jacquel Holmes each scored five. Stephen Jones scored four. Jai Pridgen-Hill scored three. Jacque Pridgen-Hill, Lance Williams and Nasim Gordy-Harris each scored two.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.