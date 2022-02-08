Emma Peretti scores 31 as Hammonton beats Holy Spirit: Roundup

Emma Peretti scored 31 points and had 20 rebounds and five blocks for the Hammonton High School girls basketball team as the Blue Devils beat host Holy Spirit 72-60 on Tuesday.

Hammonton trailed 30-26 at halftime but outscored the Spartans 21-7 in the third quarter.

Giada Palmieri added 17 points and five rebounds for Hammonton (9-6) and Shamaya Simola had 10 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Ava Divello contributed nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.

For Holy Spirit (12-5), Kira Murray led with 21 points and Hanna Watson added 10. Kieran Brewster had eight.

Atlantic Christian 52, Cumberland Christian 21: Evanglina Kim scored 26 points for Atlantic Christian and had seven rebounds and seven steals. Cumberland Christian's Destiny Riley scored all 21 of her team's points and reached 1,000 for her career. Riley finished the game with 1,006 points.

Maddie DeNick added a career-high 22 points and had five rebounds. Paige Noble added 11 assists and Sophia Johnson contributed eight rebounds.