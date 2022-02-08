Emma Peretti scores 31 as Hammonton beats Holy Spirit: Roundup

Emma Peretti scored 31 points and had 20 rebounds and five blocks for the Hammonton High School girls basketball team as the Blue Devils beat host Holy Spirit 72-60 on Tuesday.
Hammonton trailed 30-26 at halftime but outscored the Spartans 21-7 in the third quarter.
Giada Palmieri added 17 points and five rebounds for Hammonton (9-6) and Shamaya Simola had 10 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Ava Divello contributed nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.
For Holy Spirit (12-5), Kira Murray led with 21 points and Hanna Watson added 10. Kieran Brewster had eight.
Atlantic Christian 52, Cumberland Christian 21: Evanglina Kim scored 26 points for Atlantic Christian and had seven rebounds and seven steals. Cumberland Christian's Destiny Riley scored all 21 of her team's points and reached 1,000 for her career. Riley finished the game with 1,006 points.
Maddie DeNick added a career-high 22 points and had five rebounds. Paige Noble added 11 assists and Sophia Johnson contributed eight rebounds.
No. 7 Wildwood 63, Woodstown 43: Imene Fathi led the visiting Warriors (15-1) with 20 points and had six rebounds and four assists.
Wildwood is ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11.
The Warriors led 24-18 at halftime and pulled away. Macie McCracken had 16 points, five rebounds, six assists and six steals. Emily Little added eight points and three blocks. Ava Troiano had six steals, and Sinaia Stroman-Hills and Maya Benichou each had six points.
For Woodstown (11-5), Riley Fulmer scored 17 and Talia Battavio had 14.
Boys basketball
Cumberland Regional 66, Salem Tech 38: The host Colts (5-11) led 25-19 at halftime and powered to the win. Ethan Turner and Lamair Warner scored 19 and 18 points, respectively, for Cumberland. Wyatt Dean led Salem Tech (7-9) with 18.
Jackson Memorial 46, Southern Regional 44: Jackson outscored visiting Southern 27-18 in the second half. Samir Padilla led Jackson (13-5) with 23 points, and Steven Bado had 10. For the Rams (9-8), Nick Devane scored 15, Jaden Anthony added 14 and Tom Menegas had 12.
