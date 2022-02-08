 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Emma Peretti scores 31 as Hammonton beats Holy Spirit: Roundup
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Emma Peretti scores 31 as Hammonton beats Holy Spirit: Roundup

Emma Peretti scored 31 points and had 20 rebounds and five blocks for the Hammonton High School girls basketball team as the Blue Devils beat host Holy Spirit 72-60 on Tuesday. 

Hammonton trailed 30-26 at halftime but outscored the Spartans 21-7 in the third quarter.

Giada Palmieri added 17 points and five rebounds for Hammonton (9-6) and Shamaya Simola had 10 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Ava Divello contributed nine points, seven rebounds and four assists.

For Holy Spirit (12-5), Kira Murray led with 21 points and Hanna Watson added 10. Kieran Brewster had eight.

Atlantic Christian 52, Cumberland Christian 21: Evanglina Kim scored 26 points for Atlantic Christian and had seven rebounds and seven steals. Cumberland Christian's Destiny Riley scored all 21 of her team's points and reached 1,000 for her career. Riley finished the game with 1,006 points.

Maddie DeNick added a career-high 22 points and had five rebounds. Paige Noble added 11 assists and Sophia Johnson contributed eight rebounds.

No. 7 Wildwood 63, Woodstown 43: Imene Fathi led the visiting Warriors (15-1) with 20 points and had six rebounds and four assists.

Wildwood is ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11.

The Warriors led 24-18 at halftime and pulled away. Macie McCracken had 16 points, five rebounds, six assists and six steals. Emily Little added eight points and three blocks. Ava Troiano had six steals, and Sinaia Stroman-Hills and Maya Benichou each had six points.

For Woodstown (11-5), Riley Fulmer scored 17 and Talia Battavio had 14.

Boys basketball

Cumberland Regional 66, Salem Tech 38: The host Colts (5-11) led 25-19 at halftime and powered to the win. Ethan Turner and Lamair Warner scored 19 and 18 points, respectively, for Cumberland. Wyatt Dean led Salem Tech (7-9) with 18.

Jackson Memorial 46, Southern Regional 44: Jackson outscored visiting Southern 27-18 in the second half. Samir Padilla led Jackson (13-5) with 23 points, and Steven Bado had 10.  For the Rams (9-8), Nick Devane scored 15, Jaden Anthony added 14 and Tom Menegas had 12.

Wrestling and swimming

Wrestling

Oakcrest 45, Vineland 36

132: Hunter Horsey O p. Andrew Higgs 1:43

138: Jurdain Hendricks O p. Alejandro Calderon 1:06

144: Ethan Rowley O p. Noah Cruz 3:52

150: Xavier Lugo V p. Anthony Acosta Quintanilla 1:02

157: Gunnar Angier O p. Lionel Powell 3:36

165: Austin Nordberg V by forfeit

175: Shawn Lindholm V by forfeit

190: Josean Serrano Cruz V by forfeit

215: Bavly Nashed O p. Joseph Egbeh 0:56

285: Francisco Velazquez O p. Ayden Rivera 1:52

106: Tom Van O d. Josh Kinchen 10-4

113: Dominic Bosco V by forfeit

120: Gabe Baldosaro V p. Joseph Bugdon 1:30

126: Hogan Horsey O p. Everett Cronk 1:35

Girls swimming

South Jersey Group A first round

(5) Southern 95, (12) Eastern Regional 75

St. Francis Aquatic Center (yards), Brant Beach

200 Medley Relay: 1:56.50 E  (Katarina Gagnon, Mattea Dickmann, Christina Beggs, Isabella Roma)

200 Freestyle: Gagnon E 2:05.77  

200 IM: Beggs E 2:18.61 

50 Freestyle: Roma E 25.44 

100 Butterfly: Beggs E 1:00.98 

100 Freestyle: Roma E 56.68 

500 Freestyle: Gagnon E 5:32.61 

200 Freestyle Relay: 1:49.15 S (Brooke Boyd, Haley Skimmons, Isabella Wyckoff, Shae Centanni)

100 Backstroke: Emma Baron E 1:08.97 

100 Breaststroke: Francesca Fields S 1:11.57 

400 Freestyle Relay: 3:57.77 E (Elyse Schwartz, Gagnon, Beggs, Roma)

Note: Southern advances at No. 4 Vineland on Thursday

(6) Atlantic City 88, (11) Kingsway Regional 82

Atlantic City High School (meters)

200 Medley Relay: 2:11.78 AC (Megan Fox, Anna Tran, Olivia Kulakowski, Lauren Fox)

200 Freestyle: Megan Fox AC 2:18.89

200 IM: Holland Spangler K 2:36.84

50 Freestyle: Lauren Fox AC 28.72

100 Butterfly: Kulakowski AC 1:12.05

100 Freestyle: Anna Tran AC 1:02.14

400 Freestyle: Megan Fox AC 4:40.71

200 Freestyle Relay: 1:55.58 AC (Anna Tran, Lauren Fox, Grace Gaskill, Megan Fox)

100 Backstroke: Kulakowski AC 1:09.95

100 Breastroke: Spangler K 1:19.61

400 Freestyle Relay: 4:27.51 AC (Kulawkowski, Gaskill, Kaitlynn Do, Melissa Tran)

Note: Atlantic City next travels to No. 3 Cherokee on Friday

