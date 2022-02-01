Emma Peretti scores 26, gets 22 rebounds in Hammonton win: Roundup

Hammonton High School’s Emma Peretti led with 26 points and 22 rebounds as the visiting Blue Devils rallied to beat Rancocas Valley 62-52 on Tuesday in a nonleague girls basketball game.

Hammonton (6-5) trailed 44-39 after three quarters but outscored RV 23-8 in the fourth quarter. Ava Divello contributed 14 points, and Giada Palmieri had 12 points and seven rebounds. Sofia Purvis added five points, and Shamaya Simola had nine rebounds and five assists.

For Rancocas Valley (7-9), Adriana Agosto topped all scorers with 28 points and Maggie St. Claire had 11.

No. 7 Wildwood 72, Overbrook 31: Macie McCracken and Sinaia Stroman-Hills scored 14 apiece for the unbeaten Warriors (12-0), who are ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. McCracken added three steals, and Stroman-Hills had four rebounds. Imene Fathi and Emily Little both contributed 12 points. For visiting Overbrook (4-7), Zahaisha Nevius led with 25 points.