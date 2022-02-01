Emma Peretti scores 26, gets 22 rebounds in Hammonton win: Roundup

Hammonton High School’s Emma Peretti led with 26 points and 22 rebounds as the visiting Blue Devils rallied to beat Rancocas Valley 62-52 on Tuesday in a nonleague girls basketball game.
Hammonton (6-5) trailed 44-39 after three quarters but outscored RV 23-8 in the fourth quarter. Ava Divello contributed 14 points, and Giada Palmieri had 12 points and seven rebounds. Sofia Purvis added five points, and Shamaya Simola had nine rebounds and five assists.
For Rancocas Valley (7-9), Adriana Agosto topped all scorers with 28 points and Maggie St. Claire had 11.
No. 7 Wildwood 72, Overbrook 31: Macie McCracken and Sinaia Stroman-Hills scored 14 apiece for the unbeaten Warriors (12-0), who are ranked No. 7 in The Press Elite 11. McCracken added three steals, and Stroman-Hills had four rebounds. Imene Fathi and Emily Little both contributed 12 points. For visiting Overbrook (4-7), Zahaisha Nevius led with 25 points.
Atlantic City 63, Bridgeton 27: Quanirah Cherry-Montague scored 22 for the host Vikings (8-7), including 13 in the first quarter as A.C. went up 18-10. Sasha Lemons added nine points and Cea’anai Jackson-Williams had eight. For Bridgeton (4-8), Nijah Tanksley had nine points and Adelina Wilks added seven.
Wildwood Catholic Academy 61, Buena Regional 18: Ava Vogdes scored 19 points for the host Crusaders (13-4), including 10 in the first quarter. Kaci Mikulski finished with 13, and Kimmy Casiello and Adrianna Bristow added six apiece. Ella McCabe scored five. Cami Johnson scored 14 for Buena.
Gloucester Christian 44, Atlantic Christian 36: Naomi Crispin led Gloucester Christian with 16 points. Paige Noble scored 11 and had three steals for Atlantic Christian (10-6), and Maddie DeNick had 10 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Evangelina Kim had nine points and six steals.
Lacey Township 47, Lakewood 5: The host Lions (13-4) had 12 scorers, led by Sarah Zimmerman, who had seven points, four rebounds, three assists and five steals. Reece Paget added six points and four steals, and Riley Mahan and Ashley Springer each had six points. Lakewood dropped to 0-12.
Boys basketball
Absegami 48, Wildwood Catholic Academy 45: Baseem Taliaferro and Keyshaun Brown scored 10 apiece for host Absegami.
