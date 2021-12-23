Emma Peretti leads Hammonton to 1st win of season

Emma Peretti scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the double-double to lead the Hammonton High School girls basketball team to a 45-41 victory over Seneca in a nonconference game Thursday.
Seneca led 18-14 at halftime.
Ava Divello added 14 points and five rebounds for the Blue Devils (1-2), who picked up their first win of the season. Giada Palmieri scored 12 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Shamaya Simola grabbed 10 rebounds. Sofia Purvis grabbed four.
Vickie Crooker scored a game-high 23 for Seneca (1-2).
Boys basketball
Middle Twp. 65, Lower Cape May Reg. 50: Jamir McNeil led the Panthers (3-0) with 21 points. Bubba McNeil and Matthew Barcas each scored 12. Barcas made four 3-pointers. Anthony Trombetta added eight points, including two 3s. Michael Zarfati scored six. Gavin Aftanis (four) and Devon Boc (two) also scored for Middle.
Archie Lawler scored a game-high 27 and made two 3-pointer for the Caper Tigers (1-3). Jacob Bey scored 11. Kamauri Wright added six points. Macky Bonner (four) and Mike Cronin (two) also scored for Lower.
