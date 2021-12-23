 Skip to main content
Emma Peretti leads Hammonton to 1st win of season
THURSDAY'S HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP

Emma Peretti leads Hammonton to 1st win of season

Emma Peretti scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the double-double to lead the Hammonton High School girls basketball team to a 45-41 victory over Seneca in a nonconference game Thursday.

Seneca led 18-14 at halftime.

Ava Divello added 14 points and five rebounds for the Blue Devils (1-2), who picked up their first win of the season. Giada Palmieri scored 12 and grabbed 10 rebounds. Shamaya Simola grabbed 10 rebounds. Sofia Purvis grabbed four.

Vickie Crooker scored a game-high 23 for Seneca (1-2).

Boys basketball

Middle Twp. 65, Lower Cape May Reg. 50: Jamir McNeil led the Panthers (3-0) with 21 points. Bubba McNeil and Matthew Barcas each scored 12. Barcas made four 3-pointers. Anthony Trombetta added eight points, including two 3s. Michael Zarfati scored six. Gavin Aftanis (four) and Devon Boc (two) also scored for Middle.

Archie Lawler scored a game-high 27 and made two 3-pointer for the Caper Tigers (1-3). Jacob Bey scored 11. Kamauri Wright added six points. Macky Bonner (four) and Mike Cronin (two) also scored for Lower.

Swimming

Girls Swimming

Our Lady of Mercy 108, Delsea Reg. 57

200 Medley Relay—O (Isabella Rossi, Eliza McDonough, Lana Davidson, Reese Hetzer) 1:56.56

200 Freestyle—Allison McMurray D 2:09.15

200 IM—Kylie McMurray D 2:12.26

50 Freestyle—McDonough O 27.17

100 Butterfly—Davidson O 1:03.02

100 Freestyle—Hetzer O 57.81

500 Freestyle—Isabella Valle O5:11.49

200 Freestyle Relay—O (Davidson, Nikki Carpenter, Sarah Kern, Hetzer) 1:49.38

100 Backstroke—K. McMurray D 1:00.41

100 Breaststroke—McDonough O 1:14.93

400 Freestyle Relay—O (Vaile, Rossi, Scarlett McGlinchey, Hetzer) 3:54.13

