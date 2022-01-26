Emma Peretti leads Hammonton past Buena: Roundup

The Hammonton High School girls basketball team beat Buena Regional 44-23 on Wednesday in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division matchup.
The Blue Devils improved to 5-5, and the Chiefs fell to 4-8.
Emma Peretti led the Blue Devils with 18 points and 15 rebounds to go with three assists. Giada Palmieri scored 12 and grabbed six rebounds, and Angelina Virelli added five points and six rebounds.
Other scorers for Hammonton were Ava Divello (5), Adrianna Palmore (2) and Kiley Kozlowski (2). Shamaya Simola had four rebounds and five assists.
Adriana Capone scored nine, and Cami Johnson scored eight for Buena. Autumn Saunders added four points, and Jessica Perella had two.
Ice hockey
St. John Vianney 5, Southern Regional 1: Dom Mazzella had a goal and an assist for the host Lancers (9-2-1) in the game at Jersey Shore Arena. Dan Shallcross recorded the win with 13 saves. For Southern (8-6-1), Aidan Rowland made 33 saves and had an assist on a goal by Ben Gautier.
The Atlantic City High School boys swimming team beat visiting Cedar Creek 104-66 on Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Conference meet. A.C.’s James Haney won the 200-meter individual medley and 400 freestyle, and Casey Nguyen took the 100 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.
Vikings John Sahl (200 freestyle), Kyle Graybill (50 freestyle) and Tommy Pham (100 butterfly) each had an individual win.
Cedar Creek won the two freestyle relays, and David Gutierrez and Matthew Winterbottom were on both winning teams. Andres Carpio won the 100 backstroke for the Pirates.
