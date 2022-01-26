Emma Peretti leads Hammonton past Buena: Roundup

Vikings John Sahl (200 freestyle), Kyle Graybill (50 freestyle) and Tommy Pham (100 butterfly) each had an individual win.

Cedar Creek won the two freestyle relays, and David Gutierrez and Matthew Winterbottom were on both winning teams. Andres Carpio won the 100 backstroke for the Pirates.

St. John Vianney 5, Southern Regional 1: Dom Mazzella had a goal and an assist for the host Lancers (9-2-1) in the game at Jersey Shore Arena. Dan Shallcross recorded the win with 13 saves. For Southern (8-6-1), Aidan Rowland made 33 saves and had an assist on a goal by Ben Gautier.

The Atlantic City High School boys swimming team beat visiting Cedar Creek 104-66 on Tuesday in a Cape-Atlantic League American Conference meet. A.C.'s James Haney won the 200-meter individual medley and 400 freestyle, and Casey Nguyen took the 100 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke.

Vikings John Sahl (200 freestyle), Kyle Graybill (50 freestyle) and Tommy Pham (100 butterfly) each had an individual win.

Cedar Creek won the two freestyle relays, and David Gutierrez and Matthew Winterbottom were on both winning teams. Andres Carpio won the 100 backstroke for the Pirates.

Ice hockey

St. John Vianney 5, Southern Regional 1: Dom Mazzella had a goal and an assist for the host Lancers (9-2-1) in the game at Jersey Shore Arena. Dan Shallcross recorded the win with 13 saves. For Southern (8-6-1), Aidan Rowland made 33 saves and had an assist on a goal by Ben Gautier.