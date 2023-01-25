Emma Drumm scores 16 to lead Cape May Tech girls: Roundup

The Cape May Tech girls basketball team used a strong first half to beat Oakcrest 49-24 on Wednesday in a Cape-Atlantic League game.

The Hawks (4-6) led 31-11 at the half. Oakcrest fell to 0-11.

Emma Drumm led Tech with 16 points and nine rebounds. Hayli Estes, Alyssa Gery and Amanda Daino each scored seven. Estes added five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Other scorers were Marley Wetel and Johanna Longstreet (four each), and Ajanae Greer and Gianna Gallo (two each). Gerry added four rebounds and three assists.

Holy Spirit 60, Millville 38: Kira Murray and Sabrina Little each scored 11 to lead the Spartans (12-40. Lauren Cella and Hanna Watson each scored nine. Other scorers were Angelina Bell (six), Ella Petrosh and Keiran Brewster (four), and Kendall Murphy, Cece Bell and Reilly Burns (two each).

For the Thunderbolts (2-13), Brianee Edwards and Brooke Joslin each scored 12. Camyre Allen and Jaylynn Jones each scored six, and Emma Megines scored two.

Hammonton 53, Egg Harbor Township 40: Emma Peretti had 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead Hammonton (9-8). Giada Palmieri scored a game-high 16 to go with nine rebounds, and Ava Divello had 12 points, five rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals. Shamaya Simola had six points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists, and Kiley Kozlowski grabbed eight rebounds and scored four.

EHT's (9-8) Lyla Brown scored 14. Ava Kraybill scored 12, Averie Harding had nine, and Lindsay Dodd added five.