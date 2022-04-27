Emma Douglas throws no-hitter for OLMA: Roundup

Emma Douglas threw a no-hitter, as the Our Lady of Mercy Academy softball team beat Camden Tech 11-0 in five innings in a nonconference game Wednesday.

Douglas pitched the five-inning complete game, striking out 14 for the Villagers (5-5). Her lone blemish was a walk. She also singled and scored.

Kristen Wareham had two hits and three RBIs. Mackenzie Hyland singled twice, scored three and drove in a run. Maggie Douglas had two hits, including a solo homer. Destiny Ragsdale scored twice.

Camden Tech fell to 3-5.

Cumberland Regional 10, Deptford 8: Cioni Simmons and Alicea Seitzinger each had two hits and two runs. Katelyn Edminster homered, drove in two runs and scored three. Abigail Pino and Gianna Trexler had two hits, and Trexler added two RBIs. Trexler pitched the complete game for the Colts (2-9), striking out five.

Brynn Jones went 3 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Deptford (3-7). Jade Coles singled, doubled, tripled, scored twice and drove in a run.

Pinelands Regional 14, Jackson Liberty 4: The Wildcats (6-6) won in five innings due to the 10-run rule. Jesse Cheney went 2 for 2 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs for Pinelands. Kayden Arleth singled and drove in two runs. Hannah Theuret doubled and scored three. Elianna Meola struck out six in five innings. Jackson Liberty fell to 1-10.

Boys volleyball

Jackson Liberty 2, Pinelands Regional 1: Jackson Liberty won with scores of 15-25, 25-8, 26-24. Dollir Churyumov had 25 digs and 29 assists to lead Jackson Liberty (9-2). Trevor Van Valkenburgh had 12 kills, and Channing Williams added 11.

For Pinelands (4-5), Dan Brunke had 13 assists, and Zack Kay added 12. Ryan McCorry had 10 digs, Brogan Duelly led with 12 kills, and Patrick O'Brien added 10 service points.

