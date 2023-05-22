Winning pitcher Emma Douglas led the Our Lady of Mercy Academy softball team to a 3-1 victory over host Union Catholic on Monday in a South Jersey Non-Public A first-round game.
Douglas went the distance and gave up three hits. She struck out 16 and walked none. Douglas also went 2 for 4, including a triple, and scored.
Destiny Ragsdale and Kristen Wareham added hits for the Villagers (12-7), and Laura Keyser and Samantha Mazzone each scored. Mackenzie Hyland added an RBI. OLMA went up 1-0 in the third inning and added two runs in the fourth.
For Union Catholic (15-8), Hannah Buniak hit a solo homer in the seventh inning. Vikings pitcher Cameron Kelly allowed four hits, struck out six and walked none.
Regular season
Cape May Tech 17, LEAP Academy 2: Winning pitcher Johanna Longstreet allowed one hit in the game, which ended in the fourth inning on the 10-run rule.
Lonstreet struck out 13 and walked three. Kayleigh Rhodes went 3 for 4 with two triples, three runs and five RBIs for the host Hawks (6-13), and Amanda Daino was 2 for 3 with a double and four runs. Jordyn Sharp was 2 for 2 with two runs and an RBI, and Audrey Simmerman added a double and three RBIs.
Pennsville 11, Lower Cape May Regional 1: The game was tied at 1-1 after two innings, but host Pennsville (11-7) scored nine runs in the third inning and one in the fourth.
Lily Edwards went 2 for 2 with a homer, two runs and three RBIs for the Eagles. Ash Borden was 3 for 3 with a double and three runs, and Isabella Farina went 2 for 3 with a double and a triple.
For Lower (10-13), Jenna Ziemba was 1 for 2, scored one run and drove in one. Kaylei DeLeon also went 1 for 2.
Millville 14, Mainland Regional 1: The visiting Thunderbolts scored 12 runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Kendall Sooy went 3 for 4 with a triple, three runs and three RBIs for Millville (9-12), and Brooke Joslin was 2 for 4 with a double, a run and two RBIs. Kendall Mazur added a triple, two runs and an RBI. Winning pitcher Alyssa Magazu went the six-inning distance and gave up two hits, with one walk and three strikeouts.
For Mainland (9-10), Denver Obermeyer hit a solo homer in the first inning, and Joslyn Adams doubled.
Millville's season resumed earlier this month after a brief pause while the school conducted a harassment, bullying and intimidation investigation into the program, reportedly centered on an adult associated with the program and one or more players. The Thunderbolts forfeited a May 12 game against Egg Harbor Township while the investigation was conducted but returned to action three days later in the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament. The Thunderbolts, coached by Brooke Ewan-Dixon, are scheduled to play Kingsway Regional in a first-round S.J. Group IV playoff game Tuesday.
Southern Reg. 13, Pinelands Reg. 1: The Rams won the Shore Conference game on Senior Night. No further details were available.
