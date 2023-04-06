Emma Douglas pitched a complete game shutout and allowed just three hits to lead the Our Lady of Mercy Academy softball team to a 2-0 victory over Absegami in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game Thursday.

Douglas struck out 17. She also scored a run for the Villagers (1-1). Destiny Ragsdale scored, and Mackenzie Hyland had an RBI. OLMA scored a run in the fifth and seventh innings.

Victoria Smith also pitched a complete game for Absegami (2-1). She struck out nine and scattered five hits.

Oakcrest 16, LEAP Academy 1: Freshman Skyler Sukovich pitched her second straight no-hitter for the Flacons (3-0). Pell went 2 for 3 with for RBIs and two runs. Trinity Brown went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs. Carly Angelo went 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI. Megan Lowe went 2 for 2 with two runs.

Oakcrest had 14 hits.

Southern Reg. 6, Central Reg. 2: Leah Morrin went 2 for 4 with three runs for the Rams (2-1). Madison Groschel-Klein went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Talia Duralek, Madison Groschel-Klein and Kylie Roberts each doubled.

For Central Regional (1-1), Bethanne Doderer pitched a complete game and struck out six. Alexis McDonaugh went 2 for 3.

ACIT 12, Haddonfield 2: Emma Feehan went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs for the Red Hawks (2-1). Ella Feehan had two hits and two runs. Sophia Philippou went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs. Maise Matuska added twoRBIs and two hits. Mia Sarni had eight strikeouts.

Bri Ralic had an RBI and a run for Haddonfield (1-1).

Pinelands Reg. 4, Lacey Twp. 3: The Wildcats (2-1) scored two run in the top of the ninth inning. Elianna Meola pitched a complete game with 11 strikeouts. Lacey outhit Pinelands 10-4. For the Lions (0-3), Marisa Castillo went 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI. Caitlyn Voskanyan tripled and scored a run. Caitlin Jerabek pitched a complete game and struck out 10.