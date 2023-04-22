WOODBURY — Emma Crozier-Carole is bouncing back just fine.

Last year, the Mainland Regional High School standout suffered a foot injury and missed her entire junior season. The journey to recovery was difficult and painful, but after physical therapy and gradually getting back to full health, things became easier, Crozier-Carole said.

"I'm back and better than ever," the 18-year-old from Northfield said.

Crozier-Carole finished first in the Group III girls long jump Saturday at the 49th edition of the Woodbury Relays at the Howard V. Staeger Memorial Track on the campus of Woodbury High School. The senior won the event with a leap of 18 feet, 2.25 inches.

Crozier-Carole also won the event at the West Deptford Relays on April 15, leading the Mustangs to the team title and earning the Most Valuable Jumper award.

On Saturday, Crozier-Carole, Camryn DeMorat, Caitlyn Lin and Lauren Crino placed second in the 4x100-meter shuttle hurdle relay (1 minute, 10.95 seconds). Crozier-Carole tied for second in the high jump (5-4). Teammate McKenna Pontari placed second in the long jump with a personal-best 17-10.75.

Sienna Bodkin, Paige Bonczek, Caitlyn Lin and Crozier-Carole were second in the 4x100 relay (50.78).

"It really is a shock," Crozier-Carole said. "I really don't try to have any expectations for myself. I just like to see where I go with motivation from my teammates and from the girls around me. Everyone radiates such hard energy. Focused, locked-in energy. It really inspires and really motivates me to be like them. We have an equal part in everything."

Seventy-five schools competed Saturday. The Woodbury Relays are one of the biggest track and field events each spring. Winners receive golden watches, a beloved staple of the prestigious meet. The relay teams and field event athletes placing second through sixth earned medals.

Crozier-Carole was excited to get her watch, but she is more focused on maintaining her early-season success.

"I really just hope I stick with it," she said. "I know I won't have a good meet every day or a good meet every week, but at this rate, I might."

More Mustang success

Gillian Lovett put together an amazing cross country season last fall.

The Mainland junior's spring is off to a pretty good start too.

Lovett, Ava McDole, Mackenzie Miller and Claudia Booth finished first the girls Group III 4x800 relay in 10.08.93. The quartet beat Ocean City by almost five seconds. The Red Raiders' Chloe Care, Zoe Zammit, Frankie Ritzel and Maeve Smith finished second (10:12.46).

Mainland finished third in team scoring in Group III.

"It's really nice to put a win here at Woodbury Relays, especially because there are a lot of talented teams racing," said Lovett, who last fall finished second at the Atlantic County cross country championships, third in South Jersey Group III and fifth in the state Group III meet and was a first-team Press All-Star. "So, we have that. Plus all the hard work we put in at practice, it really helps. It makes the win a whole lot better knowing we put all the work in and raced all these good teams and still managed to come out on top."

On the boys side, Mainland's Mawali Osunniyi won both the triple jump (43-8.25) and the high jump (6-8), both personal bests.

Liam Kennedy, Leo Pierre, William Murray and Jonathon Perez were second in the 4x100 relay (43.60). William Murray placed third in the long jump (21-8.50). Josiah Williams, Andrew Ramos, Khaleeb Foster and Colin Kummings finished third in the 4x110 shuttle hurdle relay (1:03.81).

Scarangelli continues to excel

Nick Scarangelli added to his impressive senior year.

Last fall, the Ocean City standout captured the Cape May County and Cape-Atlantic League cross country titles in the fall. Scarangelli placed third in the South Jersey Group III Championships and sixth in the state Group III meet. He was named a first-team Press All Star.

His dominance in long-distance running has continued into the spring as Scarangelli led the Red Raiders to the boys Group III 4,000-meter medley relay title Saturday. Luke Halbruner, Matt Hoffman, Scarangelli and Kal Heyman finished first in 10 minutes, 36.47 seconds, about five seconds faster than the runner-up team.

"I feel great. I love relays," Scarangelli said. "This is a great team event. You have four people running on each team. And I know being the anchor, everyone is counting on me. I just went out there and ran my legs out and tried to get the win for my team and myself.

"I think we are super hyped for the rest of the season," Scarangelli added.

On the girls side, the Red Raiders' Sophia Curtis won the triple jump (39-8.50). Care, Curtis, Ritzel and Smith finished second in the 4,000 relay (13:03.73). Elaina Styer tied for second in the high jump (5-4) and finished third in the high jump (5-4).